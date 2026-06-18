Laser Photonics Corp.: Laser Photonics and Fonon Technologies Unveil Advanced Laser Wire Processing Solution for Avionics and Military

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2026 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE) ("Laser Photonics" or the "Company"), a global leader in laser systems for industrial and defense applications, along with Fonon Technologies, an affiliated company within the LASE Group of Companies, today introduced a fully automated laser processing solution for the avionics and military electronics sectors, delivering high-precision stripping, marking, and cutting of wires and busbars.

The computer-controlled system streamlines complex wire harness production by measuring, marking, stripping, and cutting wires in a single continuous process. Fully compliant with SAE Aerospace and military MIL-SPEC standards, the technology uses non-contact laser ablation to protect underlying metal conductors from damage.

The High Precision Advantage

The system uses a UV laser for precise wire marking and dual CO2 lasers for clean wire and busbar insulation removal, offering distinct advantages over traditional mechanical methods:

Damage-Free Execution: The laser wavelengths are absorbed by polymer insulation (including polyimide, Teflon, and Kapton) but safely reflected by the metal core, ensuring zero defects, nicks, or core damage.

On-The-Fly (OTF) Marking: Integrated closed-loop encoder feedback enables high-contrast, permanent tracking marks on wires moving at speeds up to 600 feet per minute.

Fluid & Friction Resistance: Eliminates traditional inks that smear or require chemical solvents, delivering permanent surface marks unaffected by grease or hydraulic fluids.

Seamless Automation: Integrates effortlessly into single-piece flow manufacturing setups and can be paired with camera vision modules for automated quality verification.

Management Commentary

"Precision and reliability are mission critical in defense logistics," said Wayne Tupuola, Chief Executive Officer of Laser Photonics. "Our automated wire processing system eliminates the human error, cost, and complexity associated with traditional manufacturing methods.

"As the Department of Defense sharpens its focus on supply chain integrity and absolute traceability, traditional wire labeling methods are no longer sufficient. Our non-contact laser technology guarantees perfect electrical conductivity while enabling high-speed, permanent tracking. This solution represents a cornerstone offering in our expanding DefenseTech portfolio.

"Alongside Fonon Technologies, we are proud to deliver purpose-built laser solutions that directly solve the unique asset-integrity and operational challenges faced by our military and aerospace customers," concluded Tupuola.

For more information about Laser Photonics' portfolio of industrial and defense laser systems, please visit laserphotonics.com.

About Fonon Technologies

Fonon Technologies is a diversified industrial laser equipment provider serving government organizations, all branches of the U.S. military, and defense contractors. Led by a team with deep expertise in military and naval operations, the company tackles the challenges of defense maintenance, repair, overhaul and protection with advanced laser solutions. For more information, visit www.fonon.us.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE) is a global leader in laser systems for industrial and defense applications. The Company develops and manufactures advanced laser technologies used in cleaning, surface preparation, and precision material processing across demanding operating environments. Laser Photonics serves a broad range of end markets, including defense and government, aerospace, energy, maritime, automotive, and advanced manufacturing. Through a combination of internal development, strategic acquisitions, and partnerships, the Company continues to expand its product portfolio and address new applications where performance, efficiency, and environmental considerations are critical. For more information, please visit laserphotonics.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations as of the date of this press release and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding the anticipated benefits and performance of the Company's automated laser wire processing solution, the expected demand for the Company's laser systems across the avionics, military electronics, and broader aerospace and defense markets, and the Company's ability to expand its product portfolio and address new applications. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impacts of federal government funding disruptions and shutdowns on our contracts, operations, capital-raising activities, and strategic initiatives. We encourage readers to review the "Risk Factors" in our Registration Statement and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a comprehensive understanding. Laser Photonics Corp. undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws or regulations, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

Investor Relations Contact

Lucas A. Zimmerman & Ian Scargill

MZ Group - MZ North America

(262) 357-2918

LASE@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Laser Photonics Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/laser-photonics-and-fonon-technologies-unveil-advanced-laser-wire-proc-1178844