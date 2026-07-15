Laser Photonics Corp.: LASE Group's Fonon Technologies Advances to Next Phase of U.S. Air Force Battle Lab Evaluation for Laser Shield Anti-Drone Technology

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2026 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE) ("Laser Photonics" or the "Company"), a global leader in laser systems for industrial and defense applications, together with Fonon Technologies, an affiliated company within the LASE Group of Companies, today announced that Fonon Technologies has been invited to advance to Step 2 of the U.S. Air Force Shaw Air Force Base (AFB) Battle Lab Commercial Solutions Opening (CSO) evaluation process for its Laser Shield Anti-Drone (LSAD) technology.

Following the successful evaluation of the Company's solution brief, submitted under Areas of Interest 2.1 (Rapid Point Defense) and 2.3 (Multi-Threat & Swarm Defeat), the U.S. Air Force has invited the LASE Group's Fonon Technologies to present its technology during a formal pitch session with the evaluation panel. During the session, the team will provide further detail on the solution's technical viability, business viability, deployment approach, and commercialization potential. The pitch session is required to be scheduled by July 24, 2026, and will be conducted no later than September 14, 2026.

The Battle Lab CSO is a competitive, multi-phase government evaluation process comprising solution briefs, pitch sessions, and full written proposals. This milestone highlights the continued engagement between the LASE Group's Fonon Technologies and the U.S. Air Force as the Company advances through the evaluation process for its counter-unmanned aerial system (UAS) technology, with LSAD progressing through the initial screening phase and now selected for further evaluation. Solutions that advance beyond the pitch session have the potential to be invited to submit full written proposals for consideration.

Management Commentary

"This invitation reflects the continued engagement between the LASE Group and the U.S. Air Force as our LSAD technology advances through a competitive evaluation process," said Ann Taweri, Interim President of Laser Photonics. "Progressing through the initial screening phase and being selected for further evaluation underscores the mission relevance of our directed-energy approach to countering unmanned aerial threats. Our solution brief addressed two priority areas of interest for the Air Force, rapid point defense and multi-threat and swarm defeat, and we look forward to presenting LSAD's capabilities and its readiness to support the warfighter against evolving small UAS threats."

For more information about Laser Photonics' portfolio of industrial and defense laser systems, please visit laserphotonics.com.

About Fonon Technologies

Fonon Technologies is a diversified industrial laser equipment provider serving government organizations, all branches of the U.S. military, and defense contractors. Led by a team with deep expertise in military and naval operations, the company tackles the challenges of defense maintenance, repair, overhaul and protection with advanced laser solutions. For more information, visit www.fonon.us.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE) is a global leader in laser systems for industrial and defense applications. The Company develops and manufactures advanced laser technologies used in cleaning, surface preparation, and precision material processing across demanding operating environments. Laser Photonics serves a broad range of end markets, including defense and government, aerospace, energy, maritime, automotive, and advanced manufacturing. Through a combination of internal development, strategic acquisitions, and partnerships, the Company continues to expand its product portfolio and address new applications where performance, efficiency, and environmental considerations are critical. For more information, please visit laserphotonics.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations as of the date of this press release and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding the Company's participation in the Shaw AFB Battle Lab CSO evaluation process, the scheduling and outcome of the pitch session, and the potential for the LSAD technology to advance to subsequent phases of the evaluation, including any invitation to submit a full written proposal. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impacts of federal government funding disruptions and shutdowns on our contracts, operations, capital-raising activities, and strategic initiatives. We encourage readers to review the "Risk Factors" in our Registration Statement and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a comprehensive understanding. Laser Photonics Corp. undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws or regulations, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

Investor Relations Contact

Lucas A. Zimmerman & Ian Scargill

MZ Group - MZ North America

(262) 357-2918

LASE@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Laser Photonics Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/lase-groups-fonon-technologies-advances-to-next-phase-of-u.s.-air-forc-1191180