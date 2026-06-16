Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services in water, environment, and sustainable infrastructure, announced today that Scotland Excel, the country's Centre of Procurement Expertise for local government, has selected Tetra Tech to support critical infrastructure projects and environmental resiliency across Scotland.

Tetra Tech has secured positions on all nine services lots of the Scotland Excel Engineering and Technical Consultancy Framework. Under the 4-year multiple-award contract, our specialist teams will support local councils across Scotland to plan, deliver, and manage projects effectively. Tetra Tech experts will provide high-end consulting and engineering services across major public sectors including drainage and flooding, coastal and maritime, transportation, and master planning.

"Tetra Tech has provided engineering design services to Scotland Excel since 2013, leveraging our Leading with Science approach to address some of the country's most complex infrastructure challenges," said Roger Argus, Tetra Tech Chief Executive Officer. "We look forward to continuing to work with local councils to deliver resilient infrastructure and environmental outcomes for communities across Scotland."

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech is the leader in water, environment and sustainable infrastructure, providing high-end consulting and engineering services for projects worldwide. With more than 25,000 employees working together, Tetra Tech provides clear solutions to complex problems by Leading with Science to address the entire water cycle, protect and restore the environment, and design sustainable and resilient infrastructure. For more information about Tetra Tech, please visit tetratech.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Any statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made in this release represent management's best judgment as to what may occur in the future. However, Tetra Tech's actual outcome and results are not guaranteed and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("Future Factors"), and may differ materially from what is expressed. For a description of Future Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, see the discussion under the section "Risk Factors" included in the Company's Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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