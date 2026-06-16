Zapata Quantum, Inc.: Zapata Quantum Announces Uplisting to OTCQB Market

BOSTON, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zapata Quantum (OTCQB: ZPTA) ("Zapata," "Zapata Quantum" or the "Company"), a leader in quantum computing algorithm and application development, today announced its successful uplisting to the OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB") effective for trading June 16, 2026. Zapata will continue to trade under the ticker symbol "ZPTA."

The OTCQB quotation enhances Zapata's visibility and accessibility among institutional and retail investors. The Company believes the uplisting will increase market awareness and liquidity while representing an important milestone toward its objective of listing on a national securities exchange.

"Over the past year, we have worked to strengthen our foundation as a public company, and the OTCQB uplisting is an important step in that process," said Sumit Kapur, CEO of Zapata Quantum. "We are uniquely positioned as the only U.S.-based, publicly traded pure-play quantum software company, combining an industry-leading intellectual property portfolio, experience with both the public sector and Fortune 500 enterprises, and a returning team of co-founders who have helped shape the field since our founding at Harvard's quantum computing lab."

The OTCQB Venture Market provides an established platform for early-stage and growth companies to enhance their visibility in the U.S. market. Companies quoted on OTCQB must meet rigorous reporting standards, undergo annual verification, and comply with management certification requirements, providing investors with a trusted market for trading. Real-time quotes and market information on Zapata Quantum can be found at www.otcmarkets.com in addition to the company's investor relations page

About the OTCQB®

The OTCQB® Venture Market is for innovative growth stage U.S. and international companies. To be eligible, companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process.

About Zapata Quantum

Zapata Quantum is a leading hardware-agnostic, pure-play quantum software company focused on accelerating quantum application development. With a portfolio of more than 60 granted and pending patents developed over seven years, Zapata supports applications across cryptography, pharmaceuticals, finance, materials discovery, defense, and more. The Company is the only organization to have participated across all technical areas of DARPA's Quantum Benchmarking program and has worked with Fortune 500 enterprises and government agencies to translate quantum advances into real-world impact. The Company's study demonstrating the potential of quantum-enabled drug discovery was recognized as one of Nature Biotechnology's Top 10 Papers of 2025. Learn more at zapataquantum.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding anticipated increased market awareness and liquidity in connection with the quotation of the Company's common stock on the OTCQB and long-term objective of listing on a national securities exchange. Forward-looking statements are prefaced by words such as "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "could," "may," "will," "should," "would," "intend," "seem," "potential," "appear," "continue," "future," "believe," "estimate," "forecast," "project," and similar words. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. We caution you, therefore, against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including, without limitation, the possibility that the perceived or anticipated benefits of the OTCQB quotation do not come to fruition in a sustained manner or at all, our ability to meet and maintain qualitative and quantitative listing standards necessary for our common stock to become listed on a national securities exchange, our ability to raise necessary capital, scale and re-establish material operations and secure contracts with customers, the state of the U.S. economy including issues caused by affordability, the risk of future inflation and uncertainty surrounding interest rates, uncertainty surrounding and impacts arising from tariffs and developments relating thereto, our ability to attract and retain key personnel, our ability to maintain and protect intellectual property rights, the risk that software and technology infrastructure on which we depend fail to perform as designed or intended, the possibility that competitors may develop or access technology with similar or superior capabilities to our technology offerings, and the risk factors contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Richard Land

investors@zapataquantum.com

Media Contact:

Taylor White

taylor@hkamarcom.com