Our Bond, Inc.: Bond Announces Conversion of Outstanding Debt into Equity at Significant Premium to Market

Major Investor Exchanges Approximately $3.3 Million of Debt for Convertible Preferred Equity Priced at $2.0265 Per Common Share - a Premium of More Than 200% to Recent Trading Levels

Above-Market Conversion Along With Separate Payment Schedule Adjustment Reduce 2026 Debt Burden By $4.3M, Reflecting Investors' Strong Confidence in Bond's Long-Term Outlook

NEW YORK, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Our Bond, Inc. ("Bond") (NASDAQ: OBAI), the creator of the world's first AI-powered Preventative Personal Security platform adopted by leading multinational companies, today announced that a major investor in the Company has exchanged approximately $3.3 million of outstanding debt for convertible preferred equity, with a conversion price into the Company's common stock of $2.0265 per share. The conversion price represents a significant premium of more than 200% to Bond's recent market price, underscoring the investor's strong confidence in the Company's outlook and long-term growth potential.

Under the agreement, the investor - Ascent Partners Fund LLC ("Ascent") - exchanged outstanding promissory notes for newly designated shares of Series G Convertible Preferred Stock that are convertible into Bond common stock at $2.0265 per share, well above the prevailing market price. Upon closing, the related notes will be deemed paid in full, reducing the Company's outstanding debt and strengthening its balance sheet. The Company views Ascent's decision to convert at a substantial premium, rather than at current trading levels, as a clear endorsement of Bond's trajectory and the significant opportunity ahead. Additional details regarding the transaction are set forth in a Current Report on Form 8-K filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Company also entered into a separate agreement with another investor, Eastward Fund Management LLC, to significantly delay the repayment of existing debt including moving nearly $1M of payments from 2026 into 2027. This will allow the company to invest further into growth over the remainder of 2026, including by it's re-alignment of the sales organization to better operate across many channels and markets.

"Thank you to our long-standing partners Ascent and Eastward for their continued confidence and support. Ascent's decision to convert debt into equity at an approximately 4x premium to our current market price, as well as Eastward's willingness to postpone payments, speak volumes about our collective conviction that Bond will be one of the most impactful companies both in terms of the livelihood of people and financially, and that the current share price is grossly misaligned with the true value and potential of the company. Smart money!" said Doron Kempel, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Bond. "We remain focused on accelerating growth, to which we will now be able to devote significantly more capital in 2026 as we build Bond into the new global standard for personal security and peace of mind."

Bond's platform has supported more than 1.4 million security service requests, including over 10,000 emergencies and life-saving interventions, and the Company operates in 28 countries and growing. Bond believes that growing recognition of preventative personal security - as both an emerging employee benefits category for enterprises and a rising priority for families seeking to protect their loved ones - will continue to accelerate adoption and growth in 2026 and beyond.

About Bond

Bond is an international company headquartered in New York City - with command centers around the world - that is redefining personal security through its AI-powered Preventative Personal Security platform. The company has invested more than $100 million to date in its technology, operations, and global expansion.

Bond is trusted by leading corporations, cities, and universities, and has already supported more than 1.4 million security service requests, including over 10,000 emergencies and life-saving interventions. Bond operates in 28 countries and growing, positioning itself as a new global standard for personal security and peace of mind. Additional information about the Company is available at: www.ourbond.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Registration Statement on Form S-1, under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, or any updates discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC, copies of which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Our Bond, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise that occur after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

212-671-1020

OBAI@crescendo-ir.com