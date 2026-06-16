poLight ASA (OSE: PLT) today announced the addition of a 13.6mm and a 19.7mm lens to its MLens off-the-shelf (OTS) portfolio, offering even more focal lengths, while retaining the speed, power efficiency, and reliability of the MLens platform. Based on the company's ultrafast, ultralow power consuming TLens tunable optics technology, these new lenses enable design engineers to rapidly set and change object/focal distances to accommodate different scenarios. Product samples, a supporting evaluation kit plus several live and static demos will be on display in our booth 10022 North Hall at Automate, June 22-25 in Chicago, Illinois. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/4go4M8g.

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poLight ASA announced the addition of a 13.6mm and a 19.7mm lens to its MLens off-the-shelf (OTS) portfolio, offering even more focal lengths, while retaining the speed, power efficiency, and reliability of the MLens platform. The new lenses deliver key performance capabilities commonly found in AI-based imaging applications including XR smart glasses, micro-display optics, smart machine vision cameras, robotics, barcode readers and high-speed automation demanding constant field of view focusing from infinity to macro. Product samples, a supporting evaluation kit plus several live and static demos will be on display in our booth 10022 North Hall at Automate, June 22-25 in Chicago, Illinois.

Yole Group estimates the industrial machine vision market to reach USD $7.8 billion with a CAGR of 2.1 percent by 2029. The analyst firm also projects that the global humanoid robot market will reach USD $51 billion by 2035, with a CAGR of 55%. All three applications require advanced, AI-driven imaging requirements combined with ultrafast, ultralow power consuming, and robust autofocus lens.

The new lenses deliver key performance capabilities commonly found in AI-based imaging applications including XR smart glasses, micro-display optics, smart machine vision cameras, robotics, barcode readers, and high-speed automation demanding constant field of view focusing from infinity to macro.

Larger aperture for higher light throughput

Expanded optical range and flexibility

Improved optical quality at scale

System-level integration advantages

The new lenses join the 6.6mm and 7.5mm MLens portfolio options, sharing a common mechanical and electrical interface allowing end users and installers to select or change lenses easily.

"Our industrial and machine vision customers face rapidly growing AI-based imaging challenges in shrinking design windows," said Dr. Øyvind Isaksen, CEO of poLight ASA. "The MLens portfolio provides a standard, 'off the shelf' product that delivers TLens performance without having to design a full custom lens, enabling OEMs to quickly ramp their advanced technology."

The MLens portfolio includes a full support platform and ecosystem including a TLens EVK, enabling easy control via a USB connection to a PC or Mac computer. Image Quality Labs offers a Raspberry Pi system available on DigiKey, and camera modules supporting MLens are available from companies in the poLight Partner program. MLens is compatible with a variety of processor platforms. To order MLens samples and an evaluation kit, contact info@polight.com.

About poLight ASA

poLight ASA (listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange: PLT) offers a patented, proprietary tunable optics technology, starting with its first product, TLens which replicates "the human eye" experience in autofocus cameras used in devices such as AR/MR glasses, smartphones, barcode scanners, machine vision systems and various medical equipment. poLight's TLens enables better system performance and new user experiences due to benefits such as extremely fast focus, small footprint, no magnetic interference, low power consumption and constant field of view. poLight is based in Tønsberg, Norway, with employees in Finland, France, UK, US, China, Taiwan, Japan and the Philippines. For more information, please visit https://www.polight.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Marcia Barnett

Marcia.barnett@polight.com