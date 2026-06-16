Cable Matters Inc.: Cable Matters Introduces Advanced USB-C KVM Switch with 4-Way Switching and Simultaneous Dual Laptop Charging

New KVM switch supports 4K 60Hz HDMI, multiple switching methods and charging for two connected USB-C or Thunderbolt-enabled computers.

OCOEE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2026 / Cable Matters, a leading innovator in connectivity solutions, today announced the launch of its new USB-C KVM Switch for 2 Computers, 1 Monitor, a workspace upgrade designed for professionals who need to control two USB-C or Thunderbolt-enabled computers from a single desk setup.

Built for modern hybrid workstations, shared desks, content creators, IT professionals, and power users, the new Cable Matters USB-C KVM Switch lets users share one HDMI monitor, keyboard, mouse, USB peripherals, and charging source between two connected host computers.

One Switch, Four Ways to Control

A standout feature of the new USB-C KVM Switch is its 4-way switching capability, giving users flexibility in how they move between two connected computers. Users can switch hosts using:

Front-panel push button for quick manual control Included RF remote control for convenient wireless switching Keyboard hotkey switching for fast desk-based operation Mouse gesture switching for an intuitive workflow experience

Note: Options #3 and #4 are available only for Windows and macOS users.

Charge Two Connected Hosts at the Same Time

Unlike basic KVM switches that only share peripherals, the Cable Matters USB-C KVM Switch also supports simultaneous charging for both connected host computers. With the included 180W power adapter, the switch can deliver up to 100W charging to a single connected laptop, or up to 85W to each of two connected laptops at the same time.

Designed for High-Performance USB-C Workstations

The new USB-C KVM Switch supports 4K 60Hz HDMI video output. It also includes high-speed USB connectivity for modern peripherals, with two 10Gbps USB-A and two USB-C ports for devices such as external SSDs, webcams, capture devices, and other USB accessories.

Additional two USB-A 2.0 ports provide dedicated connectivity for standard keyboard, mouse and printer setups, creating a complete desktop control center for two computers and one monitor.

Availability

The Cable Matters USB-C KVM Switch for 2 Computers, 1 Monitor is now available for purchase on the Cable Matters website and through authorized retailers.

About Cable Matters

Cable Matters, with headquarters in Ocoee, Florida, offers a complete line of cables, adapters, docking stations and networking products for the home, office, and data center. Cable Matters offers quality products, backed by exceptional customer service, at an affordable price.

Founded in 2009, Cable Matters serves markets in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Australia, and Japan.

Cable Matters is a registered trademark of Cable Matters Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Thunderbolt and the Thunderbolt logo are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and/or other countries.

Media Contact:

Sarah White

Phone: (407) 573-0450

Email: press@cablematters.com

SOURCE: Cable Matters Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/cable-matters-introduces-advanced-usb%e2%80%91c-kvm-switch-with-4-way-switchin-1176894