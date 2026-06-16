The World's First Bio-Acoustic Resonance Extraction Technology That Replaces Heat and Solvents With Living Frequency

United Kingdom-headquartered organic cosmetics innovator, with operations in the United States, Hungary and Turkey, secures USPTO provisional patent for a breakthrough cold-extraction system already in commercial production.

Dr Mom Hand, a United Kingdom-based developer of advanced botanical technologies with operations in the United States, Hungary and Turkey, today announced its proprietary Phyto~Resonance extraction system: the world's first commercially deployed bio-acoustic resonance matching technology for selective, non-thermal botanical extraction.

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Figure 1. Random acoustic bombardment (prior art) vs. targeted resonance frequency matching.

Unlike every existing method steam distillation, solvent extraction, supercritical CO2 and conventional ultrasonics Phyto-Resonance identifies the unique resonant frequency of target plant cell membranes and delivers precisely tuned acoustic energy to selectively open oil-bearing cells without heat, chemicals or mechanical force.

Where prior-art methods rely on random acoustic bombardment that ruptures cells indiscriminately, Phyto-Resonance locks onto a single critical frequency 28.4 kHz for Rosa damascena achieving surgical selectivity.

The result: extracts retaining 96% of bioactive compounds at peak purity exceeding 98%, produced at ambient temperature in 15 to 45 minutes. Microscopic analysis confirms the signature of the process: oil-bearing vacuoles are fully evacuated while the structural cellulose matrix remains intact.

"Every extraction technology before ours forced an unforgiving choice: degrade molecules with heat or contaminate them with harsh solvents. Phyto-Resonance eliminates this compromise entirely. We release live bioactives gently without burning, pressing, or chemical contamination. We don't just extract we liberate." Ibrahim Hilmi Selcan Ilbiz, Inventor of Phyto-Resonance

A USPTO provisional patent application covers the method, apparatus and adaptive frequency-locking system. This is no laboratory concept: it is the flagship production engine behind Dr Mom Hand's premium nectar series, facial creams and bodycare products already sold internationally.

Key performance advantages validated through internal analytical studies include extraction yields of 8 to 12% versus 0.02 to 5% for thermal methods; energy consumption of 0.6 kWh per kilogram (an 80% reduction); 100% elimination of organic solvents; zero thermal degradation; and a carbon footprint of 0.8 kg CO2-equivalent per kilogram a 90% reduction against steam distillation.

Addressing eight of the twelve Principles of Green Chemistry, Phyto-Resonance is a platform technology spanning pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, functional foods and premium cosmetics. Dr Mom Hand operates a vertically integrated, dual-revenue model: manufacturing its own consumer products while licensing the technology for industrial deployment.

About Dr Mom Hand

Dr Mom Hand develops and commercialises advanced botanical extraction technologies. Its Phyto-Resonance system is protected by pending patents and deployed across its premium organic cosmetics range.

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Contacts:

Dr. Mom Hand Phyto-Resonance

uk@drmomhand.com

https://phyto-resonance.com https://drmomhand.com