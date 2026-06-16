Foundation Software Issues AI Roadmap, Sharing Product Development Vision

STRONGSVILLE, OH / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2026 / Foundation Software, LLC, a leading provider of construction software and services, has released its official AI Roadmap, outlining a strategic project scope and timeline for delivering various artificial intelligence initiatives across its product portfolio over the next 12 to 24 months.

Few developers in construction software carry the weight of four decades. Foundation Software is one of them - built on a single mission: give construction businesses the most powerful technology available. They're now building on that reputation with the addition of intelligent, productivity enhancing AI tools.

Foundation Software's AI Roadmap details how the business is incorporating automation and intelligent agents into their existing systems. It also explores how they're implementing AI solutions internally to enhance the support and service they provide to customers.

Already available is their A/P Automation module in the FOUNDATION Pay platform which uses AI to streamline vendor payment processing - with additional automations and features being released over the next few months.

"We're all about transparency," said Mike Ode, CEO of Foundation Software. "We want our customers to know that we see how tech is changing and growing and we're evolving right alongside it. Our goal has always been to help users achieve more success and we believe our AI ventures will give us additional ability to do so.

Foundation Software's full AI statement overviews many new initiatives within the company, click here to get more details.

Foundation Software, LLC

Foundation Software delivers job cost accounting, expense & pay management, estimating and takeoff, project management, safety management, HR management, mobile field apps and payroll services to help contractors run the business side of construction. For information, call (800) 246-0800, visit www.foundationsoft.com or email info@foundationsoft.com.

Media Contacts:

Tracie Kuczkowski | VP of Marketing

tak@foundationsoft.com

(800) 246-0800 x 7933

Samantha Ann Illius | Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist

SIllius@foundationsoft.com

(800) 811-5926 x 4823

SOURCE: Foundation Software, LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/foundation-software-issues-ai-roadmap-sharing-product-development-1177443