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WKN: 894983 | ISIN: HK0992009065 | Ticker-Symbol: LHL
Tradegate
16.06.26 | 21:05
2,795 Euro
+3,52 % +0,095
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
HANG SENG
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LENOVO GROUP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
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2,7552,78521:09
2,7702,79521:06
ACCESS Newswire
16.06.2026 20:50 Uhr
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Harte Hanks, Inc.: Harte Hanks Receives Lenovo Operational Excellence Award for Driving AI-Enabled CX Performance and Operational Scale for Motorola

Recognition highlights sustained KPI performance, AI-driven innovation, and long-standing global partnership

CHELMSFORD, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2026 / Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HHS), a leading global experience company, today announced it has been honored with the Lenovo Supplier Conference Operational Excellence Award at Lenovo's recent Supplier Conference in Hefei, China. The award was presented by Deguo Liu, Corporate Vice President, International Services Support, in recognition of Harte Hanks' exceptional performance supporting Motorola's customer experience operations in Manila.

The award recognizes Harte Hanks' consistent delivery of high-quality customer experience (CX) outcomes, including meeting all key performance indicators (KPIs) for Motorola's program from September 2024 through November 2025, alongside ongoing innovation and operational excellence.

Harte Hanks was specifically recognized for:

  • Innovation in customer experience, including the successful launch and optimization of Smart IVR, which improved routing accuracy and accelerated time-to-assist

  • AI-enabled operational efficiency, leveraging agentic AI and knowledge enhancements to streamline workflows and improve decision-making

  • Sustained KPI attainment and service quality, demonstrating reliable performance across service levels, responsiveness, and resolution outcomes

  • Long-term partnership value, reflecting more than a decade of collaboration with Lenovo's Motorola brand since 2013

These achievements reflect disciplined execution, strong governance, and a deep commitment to continuous improvement in support of Lenovo's standards for operational excellence.

As Lenovo continues to expand its device ecosystem and customer base, Harte Hanks remains focused on delivering scalable, insight-driven customer experience solutions that support growth, loyalty, and operational efficiency.

This award marks the first time Harte Hanks has received this recognition from Lenovo and further strengthens its position as a trusted partner in delivering high-performance, future-ready customer experience solutions.

About Harte Hanks

Harte Hanks is a global experience company that seamlessly blends data-driven insight, omnichannel marketing, logistics, customer care, fulfillment, and logistics solutions to help brands connect with and serve their customers. With decades of expertise, Harte Hanks partners with some of the world's leading companies to deliver measurable results and long-term value. For more information, visit www.hartehanks.com.

As used herein, "Harte Hanks" or "the Company" refers to Harte Hanks, Inc. and/or its applicable operating subsidiaries, as the context may require. Harte Hanks' logo and name are trademarks of Harte Hanks, Inc.

Media Contact:
Cindy Stein
Head of Global Marketing
Harte Hanks
Cindy.Stein@HarteHanks.com

SOURCE: Harte Hanks, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/harte-hanks-receives-lenovo-operational-excellence-award-for-dri-1178279

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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