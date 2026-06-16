Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced its exhibition plan for the upcoming FPGA Conference Europe. Lattice will participate in various speaker sessions to showcase how low power FPGAs are driving innovation across multiple sectors. The company will also demonstrate its latest FPGA technology advancements in physical AI, advanced connectivity, security, and more.

Who: Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor What When (GMT+2): June 30 July 2: Lattice Presentations Demo Showcase Speaker sessions: Day 1 3 Speaker Sessions: Lattice FPGA deep dive sessions spanning physical AI, advanced connectivity, security, and design tools



Date Time Session June 30 9:45 a.m. FPGA Verification and Testing by Arrow 11:15 a.m. Trusted Resilience Edge: Unified FPGA-TPM for Post-Quantum Cryptography RED Cyber Resilience Act 12 p.m. SIPHashIP for Embedded Security: Enabling RED Compliance and CRA Readiness in Smart AR/VR Systems 2:15 p.m. Foundations of FPGA Security and Hardware Identity by Arrow July 1 9 a.m. Solving Your Power Puzzle: Lattice FPGAs' Path to Uncompromised Low Power 9:45 a.m. Unlock Next-Gen SDR Design for SWaP-C Using Lattice FPGAs 1:30 p.m. Security and Physical AI: FPGA Architectures for Systems That Sense and Act 5:15 p.m. Role of Low Power FPGAs in Physical AI Sensor Fusion, Compute Offloading, and Synchronization July 2 9 a.m. Efficient 360° Threat Detection for Parked Vehicles A Distributed, Event-Driven Approach 9:45 a.m. Building State of the Art Computer Vision Models for the Far Edge 11 a.m. MIPI CSI-2 to USB 3.2 Video Pipeline with CrossLinkU-NX by Arrow 1:30 p.m. Beyond the "Sledgehammer": Implementing Physical AI at the Sensor to Offload Robotic SoCs 2:15 p.m. Smarter Robotics with Lattice FPGAs: From Vision to Motion Reset Strategies by Arrow 3:30 p.m. Efficient Vision Pipelines on FPGAs: Design Patterns and Performance Tuning 4:15 p.m. Crypto-Factories: Homomorphic Encryption Powers FPGA-Accelerated Confidential Computing for Industrial Edge AI Developing with Propel by Arrow

Where: FPGA Conference Europe, NH München Ost Conference Center, Munich, Germany



The FPGA Conference Europe is Europe's leading specialist conference for programmable logic devices as the building blocks of datacenters, telecommunications, and many other technology applications.

Supporting Resources

For more information about Lattice, please visit https://www.latticesemi.com

For more information about and to register for the conference, visit https://www.fpga-conference.eu/

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, X, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, or Weibo.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor (& design), and specific product designations are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. The use of the word "partner" does not imply a legal partnership between Lattice and any other entity.

GENERAL NOTICE: Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective holders.

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Contacts:

MEDIA CONTACT:

Sophia Hong

Lattice Semiconductor

503-268-8786

Sophia.Hong@latticesemi.com

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Rick Muscha

Lattice Semiconductor

408-826-6000

Rick.Muscha@latticesemi.com