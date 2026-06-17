Future Fuels Inc.: Future Fuels Unveils AI-Generated Exploration Targets at the Hornby Basin Uranium Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2026 / Future Fuels Inc. (TSXV:FTUR)(OTCQX:FTURF)(FSE:S0J) ("Future Fuels" or the "Company") is excited to announce the results of its AI-assisted prospectivity mapping program conducted across the Company's 100%-owned Hornby Basin Uranium Project (the "Hornby Project" or the "Project") in Nunavut, Canada. The AI analysis, powered by VRIFY's DORA platform, has identified multiple high-priority exploration Targets (the "Targets") across the 3,407 km² land package, including a compelling new undrilled Lambda Target (the "Lambda Target") immediately south of the historic Mountain Lake uranium system, located approximately 95 kilometres southwest of Kugluktuk, Nunavut.

Key Highlights

New Lambda AI Target Identified: Artificial intelligence assisted targeting has identified a previously unrecognized, undrilled Target zone immediately south of the Mountain Lake system.

This Lambda Target shares similar characteristics as the Mountain Lake system and is associated with a high VRIFY Prospectivity Score (VPS)[1] driven by radiometric (32.6% feature importance) and EM-conductor responses (17.8%).

Figure 1: Figure showing Lambda Target in relation to the Mountain Lake system.

Southern Hornby Basin Targets Validated : AI modelling across the southern portion of the project identified priority Targets corresponding to the historically mineralized Bluto, 3Ts, Echo and Contact Lake zones, where previous operators drilled unconformity style mineralisation up to 1.25% U3O8 (HB-06-33C) in pitchblende-bearing structures at 72m depth in basement lithologies [2] .

Untested Targets: Sigma, Alpha, Rho, Tau, and Iota Targets occur in previously underexplored areas with favourable geology, structures and geophysical features, presenting compelling unconformity-type Targets

Figure 2: Oblique view of AI informed Targets in the southern portion of the Hornby land package, all Targets have been largely untested by modern exploration and systematic drilling.

Central Target at Kendall River South Target: A strong AI-Anomaly south of the historic Kendall River zone corresponds to a radiometric anomaly and a mid time EM anomaly recognised in the recent geophysical reprocessing. Unconformity is untested by drilling.

Rob Leckie, CEO of Future Fuels, commented: "The results from VRIFY's DORA platform represent a pivotal moment for Future Fuels. For the first time, decades of fragmented exploration data from multiple operators - spanning drilling, geophysics, geochemistry, and alteration mapping, has been compiled and analyzed through advanced AI across the entire Hornby Basin. The outcome is a clear, data-driven exploration framework that has identified compelling new Targets like Lambda, validated historically mineralized zones, and revealed a district-scale uranium system with multiple independent Target styles."

"The identification of the Lambda Target, an undrilled zone immediately adjacent to an 8.2-million-pound historic uranium system[3], supported by radiometric and electromagnetic signatures, is exactly the kind of insight that modern AI can unlock in underexplored, data-rich projects. Combined with the structural high-grade opportunity at Mountain Lake and the untested Targets across the southern basin, we believe the Hornby Basin offers exceptional exploration upside. We look forward to refining these Targets with our 2026 spring work program and advancing the most prospective areas toward drill testing."

Mountain Lake Area

The historical inferred resource* of 8.2 million lbs U3O8 at 0.23% U3O8[3] is a flat-lying tabular stratabound mineralized system hosted in Unit 11 sandstones of the Lower Dismal Lakes Group at the intersection of a redox boundary created by carbonaceous organic matter in the overlying Unit 12 shales. AI modelling has accurately mapped out the system and as expected, characterised by a strong association with radiometric uranium/thorium anomalies, EM conductor response and the first vertical derivative of the magnetic field. Based on shared characteristics and signals, 7 key Targets have been highlighted by the AI.

* The historical estimate of 8.2 million lbs U3O8 at 0.23% U3O8 for the Mountain Lake Area is considered a historical estimate under NI 43-101. A Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify the estimate as a current mineral resource or mineral reserve, and the Company is not treating it as current.

Figure 3: AI Targets in the Mountain Lake region.

These Targets sit within 7km of the Mountain Lake system, and present clear exploration Targets for the Company. The Lambda Target is located 1.5km from Mountain Lake on the south side of the Aquitaine fault in the mapped Paleoproterozoic intrusive rocks that make up the basement in the region. This Target is in a zone with limited surficial geological exploration with no previous drilling.

Also located in the basement rocks are the Zeta, Delta and Epsilon Targets. Interpretation of the VPS scores show that radiometric responses are the primary model driver with support from electromagnetic conductors and the first vertical derivative of the magnetic field. The Epsilon, Delta and Zeta Targets all correspond to a soil geochemical uranium anomaly which is interpreted to potentially be related to a shallow uranium Target hosted in the basement below a thin veneer of till.

The Company is formulating plans to fly modern and high-resolution geophysics surveys in early spring followed by ground truthing of the Targets once the field work season opens in the area.

Central Target Zone

In the central section of the Hornby Bay Project a strong northeast-southwest trending fault is evident and is a similar orientation to Teshierpi fault zone that controls the Mountain Lake and the nearby Danvers copper-silver system being explored by ASX Whitecliff Minerals. The significance of these deep-seated structures has on mineralisation in the region drew previous explorers to the Kendall River area, BP in the 1980's and TRIEX and Unor in 2007/2008. Previously the Target was the dismal lake sediments, and several holes were collared testing this. These results returned no elevated uranium mineralisation. However, reprocessing of the historic geophysical datasets and the integration with VRIFY's DORA model has renewed the company's interest in this region. The high VPS scores are situated south of the historical drilling in the area mapped as having intrusive basement rocks, the Hornby group sediments and an unconformity.

The coincident anomalies make the Kendal South zone prospective for unconformity style mineralisation and preliminary plans are being made to commence field work at this Target including surficial geochemistry and field checking.

Figure 4: Kendall South Target, coincident geophysical, structural and DORA features of interest.

Southern Region

The Southern Region of the Hornby Basin encompasses a structurally complex and geologically diverse terrain within the northern Wopmay Orogen, where Middle Proterozoic sedimentary rocks of the Hornby Bay and Dismal Lakes Groups overlie an Archean basement of Hepburn Metamorphic-Plutonic Belt igneous and metamorphic rocks and Great Bear Magmatic Zone felsic volcanics. The basement is pervasively faulted with vertical displacements of up to hundreds of metres, and the pre-existing basement topography exerted a major influence on sedimentation patterns and subsequent fault propagation into the basin rocks.

This area saw significant but fragmented exploration between 2004 and 2008, primarily by UNOR Inc. (operating as Hornby Bay Mineral Exploration), which completed several drilling campaigns, including returning results of 1.25% U3O8 over 0.5m and 0.12% U3O8 over 9.1m)[2], systematic airborne geophysics (GEOTEM, MEGATEM, magnetics, gravity), and detailed geological mapping and alteration studies. Despite this extensive work, the exploration was never fully integrated across the district, and many priority Targets identified by previous operators were never drill tested.

DORA's AI analysis has now unified all available datasets into a single predictive model for the first time, with the primary Targets in this area being Athabasca-style unconformity related systems. In contrast to the Lambda experiment where radiometric signatures dominated, the Upsilon model is driven primarily by gravity and magnetic structural features, topographic lineament density, and proximity to electromagnetic conductors.

Figure 5: Southern Area showing multiple AI Targets prospective for unconformity style and Mountain Lake analogues.

Bluto & Upsilon Targets

The Bluto Target is among the strongest zones identified through VRIFY's VPS modelling, with elevated scores correlating spatially to historical high-grade drill intersections. The Target occurs at the contact between Archean Hepburn intrusive basement and a NE-trending, fault-controlled lineament overlain by Big Bear Formation. Drilling by BP in 1981[5,6] and UNOR between 2006 and 2009[4] confirmed mineralization across this setting, with pitchblende encountered in every hole at the adjacent Bog-Damien (Bluto) zone. Best results include 0.12% U3O8 over 9.1m (including 1.04% over 0.5m) in hole HB-06-33B and 1.25% U3O8 over 0.5m in HB-06-33C. Mineralization is hosted in quartz-carbonate veins and hematite/pyrite-bearing fractures within sheared granitoid rocks in the footwall of a major NE-striking thrust fault, extending over an area of approximately 800m by 200m that remains open. Previous operators have compared this structural setting to Cameco's Eagle Point underground mine in the eastern Athabasca Basin.

The broader Bluto corridor hosts two silicification zones that are directly analogous to the alteration halos documented above high-grade Athabasca Basin systems. Dravite is a well-established pathfinder mineral for unconformity uranium systems and was identified at depth in the southern Alteration Zone, while the northern silicification at Bluto Lake is coincident with a basement conductor, forming one of the highest-priority unconformity Targets on the property. Surface uranium showings occur in basement rocks on both sides of the fault-bounded panhandle sandstone, reinforcing the interpretation of an active mineralizing system.

Immediately north of Bluto, two discrete VPS anomalies forming part of the Upsilon Target coincide with conductive trends and interpreted conductor axes from geophysical reprocessing. These anomalies are aligned with a NE-SW Hepburn granitoid apophysis intruding Coronation Supergroup shelf and slope sediments, and remain largely untested by drilling.

Kappa and Lota Targets

South of Bluto are the Kappa and Lota Targets, hosted in the Zephyr formation, part of the Akaitcho Group. These shelf sediments are overlain by the Hornby Bay group and represent basement hosted and unconformity Targets. The geological configuration resembles Athabasca-style conductive horizons beneath sedimentary cover, structurally controlled by faults, and the easternmost extent of the Zephyr trend has seen no historical drilling and minimal geochemical sampling.

Echo, Rho and 3Ts (Contact Lake Area) Targets

Northwest of Bluto is a cluster of VPS anomalies centered on the Contact Lake area. These Targets are Echo, where BP sampled >6% U3O8[7]. in boulders in 1981, Rho and 3Ts. The Contact Lake East area exhibits strong potential for unconformity-related uranium mineralization, defined by graphitic, N-S conductive basement faults, clay alteration at sandstone-basement intersections, and high-angle offsets along the unconformity. The intersection of graphite in the basement demonstrates the presence of a reductant for localizing uranium mineralization, and the structural setting, is comparable to the structural setting of higher-grade systems in the Athabasca and Thelon Basins. The historical drilling in the area has reported graphite zones in excess of 35m width with anomalous uranium values (up to 107 ppm)[8] in sandstone strata above the unconformity, with values increasing to the north. characterized by a broad magnetic low bordered by magnetic units, multiple late-time conductors, and proximity to historical uranium results.

Wolf Creek Target

A strong and discrete N-S late-time anomaly was recognised as part of the geophysical reprocessing and corresponds to a VPS feature. The geology of the area is interpreted to be Archean basement and intrusive of the Great Bear intrusive suite overlain by the Hornby Bay sediments. There has been drilling 2km north of the conductor completed in 2004 and 2005[9]. Low levels of radioactivity were intersected in the drilling, but the company interprets the DORA and reprocessing geophysical work to suggest the historical drilling should have been collared further south.

Exploration Plans to Follow up

Future Fuels technical team is now working through the DORA results and formulating a framework to prioritise these Targets in addition to other planned activities.

Near term activities include:

Planning multi-sensor airborne geophysics - given the strong influence of geophysics as a key driver for the AI predictions, there is high value in upgrading the quality of the geophysical data by flying a property wide, fixed wing multi-sensor survey

Integrating the results from the ground gravity survey completed in 2025

Preparing for mapping and geochemical sampling across the AI Targets

Permitting for a 2026 drill program

Future Fuels is extremely encouraged by the DORA results, and is looking forward to executing a large and systematic exploration campaign in the Hornby Basin in 2026

About VRIFY DORA Platform

VRIFY's DORA platform is an AI-assisted mineral discovery platform designed to integrate and analyze large geological datasets, including geophysics, geochemistry, drilling, structural geology and alteration patterns, in order to identify areas prospective for mineralization. The system generates VRIFY Prospectivity Scores ("VPS") that rank exploration targets based on similarities to known mineralized systems. DORA does not confirm the presence of mineralization, but is used as an exploration targeting tool to prioritize follow-up work.

Marketing Agreement

Future Fuels Inc. is also pleased to announce it has signed an agreement with Zimtu Capital Corp. ("Zimtu") whereby Zimtu will provide marketing services under its Zimtu ADVANTAGE program, effective June 1, 2025 for an initial term of 12 months at a cost of $15,000 per month (the "Zimtu Agreement"). The program is designed to provide strategic marketing support, investor engagement, and public awareness initiatives. Services include investor presentations, email marketing, lead generation campaigns, blog posts, digital campaigns, social media management, Rockstone Research reports & distribution, video news releases and related marketing & awareness activities. Zimtu is based in Vancouver, at Suite 1450 - 789 West Pender Street, Vancouver, BC V6C 1H2. Zimtu's compensation does not include securities of the Company. Zimtu currently owns 1,682,084 shares of the Company, and is a Non-Arm's Length Party to the Company (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) by virtue of the two companies sharing common directors (Mr. Leckie is a director of Zimtu and a Director and Officer of the Company) and officers (Ms. Bellefleur is CFO of each of Zimtu and the Company). The Company's entry into the Zimtu Agreement was approved by the Company's Board of Directors absent Mr. Leckie, who disclosed his relationship with Zimtu and recused himself.

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

Nicholas Rodway, P. Geo, (NAPEG Licence # L5576) is a consultant of the company and is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Properties. Mr. Rodway has reviewed and approved the technical content in this release.

References

[1] VRIFY Technology Inc. DORA - AI-assisted Mineral Discovery Platform. https://vrify.com/product/predict.

[2] AR 085300 (Bent, D. & Jagodits, F., 2008). Coppermine River Project and UNAD JV Project, UNAD & Adriana Resources Inc

[3] Hassard, F.R. (2005). Triex Minerals Corporation, Mountain Lake Property, Nunavut (NTS 86N/7), Technical Report for NI 43-101.

[4] AR 085401 (Bent, D. & Jagodits, F., 2008). Report on Geological Studies, Diamond Drilling, Boundary Surveys, and Ground Geophysical Surveys, Coppermine River Project, UNOR Inc.

[5] AR 081983 (Bradley, M.D., 1983). 1981 Diamond Drilling Program at the 'Bog' Occurrence - PAT 2 Claim, B.P. Minerals Limited.

[6] AR 081278 (Chen, D.C., Holmes, J.M. & Mitchell, G., 1981). Geology and Geochemistry of the PAT 1-PAT 14, U39, U43, U44 Claims, B.P. Minerals Limited.

[7] AR 081334 (Campbell, G. et al., 1981). B.P. Minerals Limited, Hornby Bay Area

[8] AR 085321 (Armitage, A.E., 2008). 2007 Diamond Drilling, Ground Ohm-Mapper Survey, Soil Sampling and Prospecting, Dismal Lake, Mountain Lake and Kendall River Properties, Triex Minerals Corp.

[9] Assessment Report 085011, 2006. Report on the 2005 Airborne Radiometric Surveys, Ground Magnetic Surveys, and Soil Sampling on the Dismal Lakes West, Mountain Lake and Kendall River Properties, Nunavut. Canada-Nunavut Geoscience Office, Iqaluit.

Armitage, A.E., 2007. Technical Report on the 2006 Exploration Program, Mountain Lake Uranium Property, Nunavut, Canada (NTS 86N/7). NI 43-101 Technical Report prepared for Triex Minerals Corp.

Strickland, D., 2025. NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Hornby Basin Uranium Property, Nunavut, Canada. Independent Technical Report prepared for Future Fuels Inc.

About Future Fuels Inc.

Future Fuels' principal asset is the Hornby Project, covering the entire 3,407 km² Hornby Basin in north-western Nunavut, a geologically promising area with over 40 underexplored uranium showings, including the historic Mountain Lake System. Additionally, Future Fuels holds the Covette Project in Quebec's James Bay region, comprising 65 mineral claims over 3,370 hectares.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

FUTURE FUELS INC.

Rob Leckie, CEO and Director

info@futurefuelsinc.com

604-681-1568

X: @FutureFuelsInc

www.futurefuelsinc.com

Forward Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include but are not limited to market conditions and the risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Hornby Project, the prospects of the mineral claims forming the Hornby Project, which are not at an advanced stage of development, the Company's anticipated business and operational activities, and the Company's plans with respect to the exploration or advancement of the Hornby Project. Factors that could cause actual results to vary from forward-looking statements or may affect the operations, performance, development and results of the Company's business include, among other things, the Company's ability to generate sufficient cash flow to meet its current and future obligations; that mineral exploration is inherently uncertain and may be unsuccessful in achieving the desired results; that mineral exploration plans may change and be re-defined based on a number of factors, many of which are outside of the Company's control; the Company's ability to access sources of debt and equity capital; competitive factors, pricing pressures and supply and demand in the Company's industry; and general economic and business. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Future Fuels Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/future-fuels-unveils-ai-generated-exploration-targets-at-the-hornby-basin-uranium-1178403