Avalara, Inc.: Avalara CRUSH Europe 2026 Brings Tax and Compliance Leaders Together for the Agentic AI Era

Customers and partners invited to register and hear directly from leaders transforming tax and compliance with AI

LONDON, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalara, Inc., the agentic AI leader in global tax and compliance, today announced that registration is open for Avalara CRUSH Europe 2026, the company's premier customer and partner event. Taking place on 8 October 2026 at The Dorchester in London, CRUSH Europe will bring together tax, finance, accounting, e-commerce, and technology leaders to explore how agentic AI is transforming tax and compliance.

Registration is now open at events.avalara.com/event/Europe/Home.

"Compliance leaders across Europe are being asked to navigate unprecedented regulatory change while finding new ways to drive efficiency and growth," said Danny Fields, Chief Technology and Customer Operations Officer at Avalara. "CRUSH Europe is an opportunity for customers and partners to learn from industry experts, connect with peers, and see firsthand how agentic AI is transforming tax and compliance from a manual business burden into a strategic, automated advantage."

Attendees can expect a curated agenda that includes:

Visionary keynotes and roundtables on agentic AI and the future of global tax and compliance

on agentic AI and the future of global tax and compliance Live product demonstrations showcasing Avalara's most advanced technology, including Avi, Avalara's AI tax and compliance agent, with capabilities spanning e-invoicing, tariff classification, exemption certificate management, and real-time tax code prediction

showcasing Avalara's most advanced technology, including Avi, Avalara's AI tax and compliance agent, with capabilities spanning e-invoicing, tariff classification, exemption certificate management, and real-time tax code prediction Fireside chats and customer stories featuring real-world perspectives from businesses navigating today's most complex compliance challenges

featuring real-world perspectives from businesses navigating today's most complex compliance challenges Networking opportunities to connect with peers, Avalara leaders, and partners shaping the future of the industry

Space is limited at CRUSH Europe 2026 and early registration is encouraged.

Event Details

Date: 8 October 2026

Location: The Dorchester, London, UK

Registration: events.avalara.com/event/Europe/Home

About Avalara

Avalara is the agentic AI platform for global tax and compliance. For more than two decades, Avalara has built one of the most expansive libraries of tax content and integrations in the industry, processing more than 54 billion transactions annually and supporting millions of businesses worldwide. The company's purpose-built AI agents automate end-to-end compliance with greater precision, from tax calculations and return filings to exemption certificate management and beyond. For more information, visit Avalara.com.

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