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WKN: A0M056 | ISIN: CA1467721082 | Ticker-Symbol: 6CA
Tradegate
16.06.26 | 19:54
0,160 Euro
+7,05 % +0,011
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Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CARTIER RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
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CARTIER RESOURCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1410,15711:34
0,1390,15510:43
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.06.2026 20:06 Uhr
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Cartier Resources Inc. Announces AGM Election Results

VAL-D'OR, Quebec, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cartier Resources Inc. (TSX-V: ECR) ("Cartier" or the "Company") announces that at its annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 16, 2026, the following individuals were elected as directors of Cartier:

NameVotes for% For
Myrzah Tavares Bello173,020,41695.69
Philippe Cloutier180,772,99099.98
Glenn Mullan173,264,91495.82
Mario Jacob180,494,99299.82
Alain Laplante180,493,51699.82
Daniel Massé180,494,99299.82
Manuel Peiffer180,493,51699.82

The stock option plan of the Company (the "Plan") as described in the Management Information Circular dated May 4, 2026 (the "Circular") was approved by the shareholders at the meeting. The maximum number of shares issuable under the Plan is to represent a maximum of 10% of the shares issued and outstanding from time to time (on a non-diluted basis). For further information, the Circular is available for consultation on SEDAR+.

The proposal to appoint KPMG LLP as auditors of the Company as presented in the Circular was approved by the shareholders at the meeting.

Following the annual meeting, the Board of Directors named the following individuals as officers of the Company:

  • Philippe Cloutier, P.Geo., President and Chief Executive Officer;
  • Ronan Deroff, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration;
  • Nancy Lacoursière, BAA, Chief Financial Officer;
  • Daniel Massé, B.SC., ADM.A. PL.FIN., Chairman of the board;
  • Alain Laplante, FCPA, ICD.D, Corporate Secretary.

On June 16, 2026, the Board of Directors granted a total of 4,000,000 stock options to directors, officers and one consultant of the Company. Pursuant to the terms of the stock option plan, each option will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.25 per share no later than June 15, 2031.

Contact:

Philippe Cloutier
President and CEO
Cartier Resources Inc.
Telephone: (819) 874-1331, Toll free: 877 874-1331, Fax: (819) 874-3113

The TSX Venture Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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