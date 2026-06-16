Shopify Inc.: Shopify Announces Results of its 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Internet, Everywhere, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ, TSX: SHOP) announced today the results of its annual meeting of shareholders held on June 16, 2026. All director nominees were elected to the Board of Directors and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was reappointed as Shopify's auditors. Shareholders also accepted, on a non-binding advisory basis, Shopify's approach to executive compensation, as further described in Shopify's management information circular dated April 21, 2026. A shareholder proposal regarding an artificial intelligence policy was not approved.

The detailed results of the meeting are as follows:

1. Election of Directors

Each of the ten (10) nominees for director was elected to the Board of Directors. The votes cast for each nominee were as follows:

Director Votes

for % of

Votes for Votes

Against % of

Votes Against Tobias Lütke 1,657,446,737 97.72% 38,629,744 2.28% Lulu Cheng Meservey 1,691,141,695 99.71% 4,934,787 0.29% Jeanne DeWitt Grosser 1,684,061,536 99.29% 12,014,945 0.71% David Heinemeier Hansson 1,691,045,519 99.70% 5,030,963 0.30% Jeremy Levine 1,665,712,404 98.21% 30,364,079 1.79% Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah 1,687,117,698 99.47% 8,958,784 0.53% Joseph Natale 1,534,092,144 90.45% 161,984,336 9.55% Kevin Scott 1,692,124,196 99.77% 3,952,285 0.23% Toby Shannan 1,692,107,202 99.77% 3,969,280 0.23% Fidji Simo 1,639,426,472 96.66% 56,649,985 3.34%

Following the meeting, the Board of Directors intends to select Tobias Lütke to continue to serve as Chair of the Board of Directors and Joseph Natale to continue to serve as Lead Independent Director.

2. Appointment of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was reappointed as Shopify's auditors, and the directors were authorized to fix the auditors' remuneration. The votes were cast as follows:

Votes

for % of

Votes for Votes

Withheld % of

Votes Withheld 1,762,083,817 99.42% 10,266,401 0.58%

3. Non-binding Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

Shareholders accepted, on a non-binding advisory basis, the Company's approach to executive compensation. The votes were cast as follows:

Votes

for % of

Votes for Votes

Against % of

Votes Against 1,377,881,961 81.24% 318,194,521 18.76%

4. Shareholder Proposal

A shareholder proposal regarding an artificial intelligence policy was not approved. The votes were cast as follows:

Votes

for % of

Votes for Votes

Against % of

Votes Against 235,153,526 13.86% 1,460,922,955 86.14%

About Shopify

Shopify provides essential internet infrastructure for commerce. Shopify's all-in-one platform makes it easier to start, run, and grow a business, powering sales online, in-store, and everywhere in between. Millions of businesses in 175+ countries use Shopify-from entrepreneurs to brands like Aldo, BarkBox, Carrier, Meta, Vuori, SKIMS, and Supreme.

For more information, visit www.shopify.com