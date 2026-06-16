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WKN: A14TJP | ISIN: CA82509L1076 | Ticker-Symbol: 307
Tradegate
17.06.26 | 11:13
97,50 Euro
-0,06 % -0,06
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
SHOPIFY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SHOPIFY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
97,2098,1711:35
97,2098,1711:35
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.06.2026 22:07 Uhr
90 Leser
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Shopify Inc.: Shopify Announces Results of its 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Internet, Everywhere, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ, TSX: SHOP) announced today the results of its annual meeting of shareholders held on June 16, 2026. All director nominees were elected to the Board of Directors and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was reappointed as Shopify's auditors. Shareholders also accepted, on a non-binding advisory basis, Shopify's approach to executive compensation, as further described in Shopify's management information circular dated April 21, 2026. A shareholder proposal regarding an artificial intelligence policy was not approved.

The detailed results of the meeting are as follows:

1. Election of Directors

Each of the ten (10) nominees for director was elected to the Board of Directors. The votes cast for each nominee were as follows:

DirectorVotes
for		% of
Votes for		Votes
Against		% of
Votes Against
Tobias Lütke1,657,446,73797.72%38,629,7442.28%
Lulu Cheng Meservey1,691,141,69599.71%4,934,7870.29%
Jeanne DeWitt Grosser1,684,061,53699.29%12,014,9450.71%
David Heinemeier Hansson1,691,045,51999.70%5,030,9630.30%
Jeremy Levine1,665,712,40498.21%30,364,0791.79%
Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah1,687,117,69899.47%8,958,7840.53%
Joseph Natale1,534,092,14490.45%161,984,3369.55%
Kevin Scott1,692,124,19699.77%3,952,2850.23%
Toby Shannan1,692,107,20299.77%3,969,2800.23%
Fidji Simo1,639,426,47296.66%56,649,9853.34%

Following the meeting, the Board of Directors intends to select Tobias Lütke to continue to serve as Chair of the Board of Directors and Joseph Natale to continue to serve as Lead Independent Director.

2. Appointment of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was reappointed as Shopify's auditors, and the directors were authorized to fix the auditors' remuneration. The votes were cast as follows:

Votes
for		% of
Votes for		Votes
Withheld		% of
Votes Withheld
1,762,083,81799.42%10,266,4010.58%

3. Non-binding Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

Shareholders accepted, on a non-binding advisory basis, the Company's approach to executive compensation. The votes were cast as follows:

Votes
for		% of
Votes for		Votes
Against		% of
Votes Against
1,377,881,96181.24%318,194,52118.76%

4. Shareholder Proposal

A shareholder proposal regarding an artificial intelligence policy was not approved. The votes were cast as follows:

Votes
for		% of
Votes for		Votes
Against		% of
Votes Against
235,153,52613.86%1,460,922,95586.14%

About Shopify

Shopify provides essential internet infrastructure for commerce. Shopify's all-in-one platform makes it easier to start, run, and grow a business, powering sales online, in-store, and everywhere in between. Millions of businesses in 175+ countries use Shopify-from entrepreneurs to brands like Aldo, BarkBox, Carrier, Meta, Vuori, SKIMS, and Supreme.

For more information, visit www.shopify.com

CONTACT INVESTORS: CONTACT MEDIA:
Shane Kleinstein Ben McConaghy
Director, Investor Relations Director, Communications
IR@shopify.com press@shopify.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
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