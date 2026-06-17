Awards recognise organisations for delivering measurable impact through cross-functional alignment

Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) today opened nominations for its 2026 B2B Return On Integration Honours and B2B Programmes Of The Year Awards for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The awards recognize organisations that are driving measurable business impact through customer-obsessed growth strategies. Winners will be honoured at Forrester's B2B Forum EMEA, taking place in London, 28-29 September 2026.

The B2B Return On Integration (ROI) Honours celebrate organisations that have successfully aligned marketing, revenue, product, and customer functions to deliver measurable outcomes and drive enterprisewide performance.

The B2B Programmes Of The Year (POY) Awards recognise standout functional initiatives across areas including marketing, revenue, customer engagement, and product that demonstrate innovation and measurable results.

"Today's B2B leaders are under pressure to deliver growth in increasingly complex and evolving environments," said Paul Ferron, VP and research director at Forrester. "This year's awards will spotlight organisations that are breaking down silos, aligning around the customer, and proving the value of integration with tangible business impact."

Awards Criteria And Eligibility

Open to B2B organisations across industries in EMEA, the awards will evaluate how effectively companies:

Align cross-functional teams around shared customer and business outcomes.

Execute innovative strategies or programmes within specific functions.

Demonstrate measurable results using clear, outcome-based metrics.

Submissions will be judged on the depth of transformation, clarity of execution, and the ability to demonstrate quantifiable business impact.

How To Enter

Companies based in EMEA can visit here to review complete award nomination criteria and submit an entry via the online nomination form by 6 July 2026

Resources:

Learn more about Forrester's B2B ROI Honours and B2B POY Awards criteria and past winners.

Read more about how to apply for Forrester's B2B Forum EMEA awards.

Learn more about Forrester Decisions for B2B Marketing Executives, Revenue Operations, and Portfolio Marketing Product.

About Forrester

Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. We empower leaders in technology, customer experience, digital, marketing, revenue, and product functions to make confident decisions in an AI-driven world and accelerate growth through customer obsession. Our unique research and continuous guidance model helps executives and their teams achieve their initiatives and outcomes faster and with confidence. To learn more, visit Forrester.com.

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Hannah Segvich

hsegvich@forrester.com