CTT Pharmaceutical Holdings, Inc.: CTT Pharma Signs LOI with European Company

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2026 / CTT Pharmaceutical Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:CTTH) has signed an LOI with a company in the United States to conduct clinical trials and testing for several potential nicotine products for CTT Pharma. A partnership with this company would allow CTT the ability to independently go to market in the United States utilizing our patented technology. CTT Pharma will notify shareholders as more information becomes available.

About CTT Pharmaceutical Holdings, Inc.

CTT Pharmaceutical Holdings, Inc. is a pharmaceutical technology company specializing in the development and commercialization of thin film oral drug delivery systems designed to provide rapid onset, enhanced patient convenience, and efficient absorption. The Company's patented micelle based thin film platform is intended to offer a novel alternative to traditional dosage forms across pharmaceutical, therapeutic, and nutraceutical markets. CTT is focused on integrating scientific validation, scalable manufacturing, and regulatory preparedness to support long-term growth and product innovation.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company's plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions, including potential future business operations. Words such as anticipate, believe, continue, could, estimate, expect, intend, may, plan, potential, predict, should, will, would and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the timing and outcome of a potential partnership. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

CTT Pharmaceutical Holdings, Inc.

813-606-0060

SOURCE: CTT Pharmaceutical Holdings, Inc.

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