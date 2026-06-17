Industrial Lubricants Market worth $79.17 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, "Industrial Lubricants Marketby Base Oil (Mineral Oil, Synthetic Oil, Bio-based Oil), Product Type (Hydraulic Fluid, Metalworking Fluid, Grease), End-use Industry (Construction, Power Generation, Food Processing), and Region - Global Forecast to 2031", The industrial lubricants market size is estimated at USD 67.88 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 79.17 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 3.1% between 2026 and 2031.

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Industrial Lubricants Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2031

2026 Market Size: USD 67.88 billion

2031 Projected Market Size: USD 79.17 billion

CAGR (2026-2031): 3.1%

Industrial Lubricants Market Trends & Insights:

The industrial lubricants market is projected to grow steadily over the next decade, supported by advancements in industrial automation and the increasing focus on equipment reliability and operational efficiency. Industries are increasingly adopting high-performance lubricants to reduce downtime, optimize maintenance schedules, and improve energy efficiency. Growing emphasis on sustainable manufacturing, productivity enhancement, and asset protection further strengthens the role of industrial lubricants as an essential component of modern industrial operations, supporting continued market expansion across global industries.

Asia Pacific dominated the global industrial lubricants market in 2025, accounting for a share of 49.7% in terms of value.

By base oil, the mineral oil segment dominated the global industrial lubricants market in 2025.

By product type, the hydraulic fluid segment led the overall industrial lubricants market in 2025.

By end-use industry, the food processing industry is projected to register the highest CAGR of 6.19%, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

Shell plc, Exxon Mobil Corporation, BP p.l.c., Chevron Corporation, and TotalEnergies SE are identified as key players in the global industrial lubricants market. These companies have strong market presence and extensive product portfolios.

PJSC LUKOIL, PT Pertamina (Persero), ENI S.p.A., among other emerging players, hold strong positions in niche segments, underscoring their potential to become future leaders in the industrial lubricants market.

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Sustainability initiatives are becoming an important driver for the industrial lubricants market. Governments, industries, and organizations are increasingly focusing on environmental performance, resource efficiency, and responsible industrial practices. This shift is encouraging the development and adoption of lubricants that support sustainability objectives while maintaining operational performance. Manufacturers are introducing formulations designed to improve lubricant life, reduce resource consumption, and support efficient equipment operation. Companies are also integrating sustainability goals into procurement and operational strategies, creating greater demand for environmentally responsible lubrication solutions. Improved lubricant performance contributes to longer service intervals and optimized resource utilization, supporting broader sustainability efforts. Environmental regulations and corporate sustainability programs are encouraging industries to adopt products that align with efficiency and environmental objectives. As sustainability continues to influence industrial decision-making, demand for advanced industrial lubricants that support responsible operations is expected to remain strong across global markets.

By base oil, synthetic oil is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

Synthetic oil is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the industrial lubricants market, in terms of value, between 2026 and 2031. Synthetic oil is gaining strong demand in industrial lubricants because it supports extended lubricant drain intervals compared to conventional alternatives. Its highly engineered molecular structure maintains performance characteristics for longer operating periods, allowing equipment to remain in service without frequent lubricant replacement. This advantage is particularly valuable in large industrial facilities where lubricant changes involve labor, production planning, and equipment downtime. Longer service intervals help improve maintenance efficiency and optimize resource utilization across operations. As industries continue focusing on operational efficiency and asset utilization, the ability of synthetic oil to support longer maintenance cycles remains a significant driver of growth in the industrial lubricants market.

By product type, the metalworking fluids segment accounted for the second-largest market share in 2025.

The metalworking fluids segment accounted for the second-largest share in the overall industrial lubricants market, in terms of value, in 2025. Metalworking fluids are increasingly essential as industries expand precision machining operations for components that require exact dimensions and smooth surface quality. Sectors such as aerospace, automotive, medical devices, and electronics depend on machining processes including milling, turning, drilling, and grinding to manufacture highly accurate parts. Metalworking fluids help control friction and temperature during these operations, allowing manufacturers to achieve tighter tolerances and improved finish quality. The growing demand for precision-engineered products is increasing machining intensity across production facilities. As manufacturers continue investing in advanced machining capabilities to meet strict quality requirements, the consumption of metalworking fluids rises correspondingly, reinforcing their importance within the industrial lubricants market and supporting long-term segment growth globally.

By end-use industry, the metal & mining production segment held the second-largest market share in 2025.

The metal & mining production segment held the second-largest share in the overall industrial lubricants market, in terms of value, in 2025. Metal producers are investing in new refining facilities and expanding existing operations to increase production capacity and meet growing market requirements. Refining processes involve numerous stages including smelting, casting, rolling, and finishing, each requiring reliable operational performance. Industrial lubricants support these production environments by enabling smooth movement of processing systems and maintaining operational stability throughout continuous manufacturing cycles. As countries seek to strengthen domestic metal production capabilities and capture greater value within supply chains, refining investments continue to increase. The expansion of refining infrastructure creates additional opportunities for lubricant consumption, making capacity growth a significant driver for the industrial lubricants market.

Europe was the second-largest market for industrial lubricants, in terms of value, in 2025.

In 2025, Europe was the second-largest market in the global industrial lubricants market. Europe is recognized for its strong presence in precision engineering industries that manufacture advanced machinery, industrial tools, mechanical systems, and specialized equipment. These operations involve tight tolerances, high-speed processes, and continuous production requirements that depend heavily on effective lubrication. Industrial lubricants help maintain smooth movement, improve operational accuracy, and support consistent equipment performance. Manufacturers place significant emphasis on production quality, making lubricant performance a critical part of equipment management. The region's focus on advanced engineering capabilities encourages the use of specialized lubricants designed for demanding operating conditions. As precision manufacturing continues expanding across sectors such as machinery, industrial equipment, and engineered products, demand for industrial lubricants grows steadily, supporting long-term market development throughout Europe.

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Key Players

The key players profiled in the report include Shell plc (UK), Exxon Mobil Corporation (US), BP p.l.c. (UK), Chevron Corporation (US), TotalEnergies SE (France), PetroChina Company Limited (China), China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (China), ENEOS Holdings Inc. (Japan), Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd. (Japan), FUCHS SE (Germany), and Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS) (Malaysia).

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