Boca Raton, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2026) - Atlas Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ: ATLX) ("Atlas Lithium" or the "Company") today announced that Chairman and CEO Marc Fogassa will deliver the Strategic Keynote Presentation opening the first session, "Lithium in Brazil: Building a Competitive Industry," at the 3rd Brazil Lithium & Critical Minerals Summit 2026, to be held June 17-18 in Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, Brazil. The summit is recognized as the premier business and investment platform for Brazil's growing critical minerals sector.

Fogassa's keynote will highlight how Brazil is building a globally competitive critical minerals supply chain, supported by a stable jurisdiction, established mining infrastructure, and increasing strategic relevance in global markets. "Brazil is emerging as a reliable supplier of the critical minerals that the world needs," Fogassa said. "As Atlas advances its Neves Lithium Project toward production, we are proud to become an integral part of this supply chain."

Atlas Lithium is rapidly emerging as one of the world's most strategically positioned lithium developers. The Company controls the largest lithium exploration portfolio in Brazil's Lithium Valley among publicly listed companies, with its flagship Neves Project advancing toward production.

The Neves Project already holds key permits and demonstrates robust economics, with a Definitive Feasibility Study indicating a 145% internal rate of return (IRR) and an 11-month payback period. Atlas Lithium's strong positioning has been further validated by a $30 million investment from Mitsui & Co., one of Japan's leading conglomerates. The Company's modular lithium processing plant, located in Brazil, is fully permitted and ready for assembly.

Atlas Lithium's strategic reach extends beyond lithium. Through its approximately 20% ownership in Atlas Critical Minerals Corp. (NASDAQ: ATCX), the Company also maintains exposure to a portfolio of rare earth elements, graphite, and titanium - minerals crucial to the artificial intelligence revolution, the global energy transition, and defense applications. These topics are central to discussions at the 2026 Summit.

About Atlas Lithium Corporation

Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLX) is a lithium exploration and development company focused on advancing its Neves Project to production. The Neves Project's Definitive Feasibility Study demonstrates excellent economics with a 145% IRR and an 11-month payback. The Neves Project has received operational permitting, and its dense media separation plant has been acquired and transported to Brazil. With approximately 557 square kilometers of lithium mineral rights, Atlas Lithium owns the largest lithium exploration footprint in Brazil among publicly listed companies. Additionally, Atlas Lithium currently holds an approximate 20% ownership stake in Atlas Critical Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ: ATCX).

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are based upon the current plans, estimates and projections of Atlas Lithium and its subsidiaries and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. Such statements include, among others, those concerning market and industry segment growth and demand and acceptance of new and existing products; any projections of production, reserves, sales, earnings, revenue, margins or other financial items; any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives of management for future operations; any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; uncertainties related to conducting business in Brazil, as well as all assumptions, expectations, predictions, intentions or beliefs about future events. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: Atlas Lithium's ability to successfully assemble and begin operations of its modular plant; reaching estimated production, development plans and cost estimates for the Neves Lithium Project as reported in the Definitive Feasibility Study (the "DFS"), included as Exhibit 96.1 to the Company's Current Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, filed with the SEC on August 4, 2025; discrepancies between actual and estimated mineral reserves and mineral resources, between actual and estimated development and operating costs, and between estimated and actual production; results from ongoing geotechnical analysis of projects; business conditions in Brazil; general economic conditions, geopolitical events, and regulatory changes; availability of capital; Atlas Lithium's ability to maintain its competitive position; manipulative attempts by short sellers to drive down our stock price; and dependence on key management.

Additional risks related to the Company and its subsidiaries are more fully discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 4, 2026. Please also refer to the Company's other filings with the SEC, all of which are available at www.sec.gov. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent the Company's views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. The Company explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless as otherwise required by applicable law.

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Source: Atlas Lithium Corporation