Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2026) - Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc. (CSE: ICS) (OTCQB: IGCRF) (FSE: Y4G), doing business as Integrated Quantum Technologies ("Integrated Quantum", "IQT", or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the appointment of Gustin Prudner as Head of Engineering, strengthening the Company's leadership team as it accelerates the commercialization of VEIL and expands its portfolio of AI infrastructure technologies.

Engineering Leadership to Support Commercialization

Mr. Prudner brings extensive enterprise-scale engineering leadership experience to the Company. He previously served as Vice President of Engineering at Equifax, where he led the Digital Identity and Fraud engineering organization, overseeing more than 120 engineers and helping drive the modernization of identity and fraud platforms serving millions of customers. Throughout his career, he has developed deep expertise in engineering operations, enterprise architecture, security governance, compliance frameworks, organizational scaling, and the delivery of enterprise-grade software platforms.

As Head of Engineering at Integrated Quantum, Mr. Prudner will be responsible for engineering execution across the Company's product portfolio, with a particular focus on scaling VEIL, strengthening enterprise product delivery, and accelerating the commercialization of future innovations, including initiatives such as MASQ and other next-generation AI infrastructure solutions.

"I am very excited to join Integrated Quantum at such an important stage in its growth," said Gustin Prudner, Head of Engineering. "VEIL addresses a critical challenge facing enterprise AI adoption, and I believe the Company is uniquely positioned to help organizations deploy AI with greater confidence. I look forward to working alongside the team to advance the Company's vision and bring its growing portfolio of AI infrastructure solutions to market."

"Gustin's appointment represents an important step in strengthening the engineering foundation required to scale VEIL and bring future innovations to market," said Alan Guibord, Chief Executive Officer of Integrated Quantum. "His experience building and leading enterprise-scale engineering organizations in highly regulated environments will be invaluable as we advance the commercialization of VEIL and expand our AI infrastructure portfolio. Innovation remains at the core of Integrated Quantum, and Gustin's leadership will help transform breakthrough technologies into enterprise-ready solutions capable of addressing some of the most significant challenges facing AI adoption today."

Snowflake Summit Participation

The appointment follows the Company's participation at Snowflake Summit, where Integrated Quantum showcased VEIL and engaged with enterprise organizations, technology partners, and prospective customers regarding AI security, data exposure, and privacy considerations within enterprise environments. The event provided an opportunity for the Company to demonstrate VEIL and discuss emerging requirements around securing AI pipelines, reducing data exposure, and supporting the scalable deployment of AI technologies within enterprise environments. Mr. Prudner's appointment is intended to support the Company's ongoing product development and commercialization initiatives across VEIL and its broader AI infrastructure portfolio.

Mr. Guibord added, "Snowflake Summit provided an opportunity to introduce VEIL to a broad range of industry participants and continue discussions with prospective customers and partners. We look forward to building on those relationships as we continue advancing VEIL and our broader AI infrastructure portfolio."

About Integrated Quantum Technologies Inc.

Integrated Quantum Technologies Inc. is building quantum-ready infrastructure to help secure and scale artificial intelligence. The Company's product offerings include AIQu platform that supports its long-term strategy for privacy-preserving and resilient AI systems and VEIL is its first commercial product designed to protect sensitive AI data and workflows in enterprise environments. IQT's proprietary technologies address emerging post-quantum security risks, growing compute demands, and the increasing complexity of deploying AI at scale, complemented by its Managed Services offering and SecureGuard360 cybersecurity platform for end-to-end AI security and monitoring. For more information, visit: www.integratedquantum.com.

The Company's published VEIL technical white paper, "Informationally Compressive Anonymization: Non-Degrading Sensitive Input Protection for Privacy-Preserving Supervised Machine Learning," is available at: https://arxiv.org/pdf/2603.15842

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, statements with respect to, claims regarding the potential applicability of VEILTM, including practical applications to organizations with sensitive or regulated datasets, the privacy protection possibilities of VEILTM, predicative performance of VEILTM, viability of the theoretical foundation for non-invertible of encoded representations, Generally, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof.

Such forward-looking information is based on numerous assumptions, including among others, assumptions regarding the Company's ability to execute its business strategy; successfully develop and commercialize its technology and products; obtain and maintain necessary intellectual property protections; secure adequate financing on commercially reasonable terms; operate under applicable regulatory and legal frameworks; the continued demand for and adoption of privacy-preserving artificial intelligence solutions under prevailing economic and market conditions; the concepts, methodologies, and technical conclusions described in the Paper, including the VEIL architecture and Informationally Compressive Anonymization framework, will continue to be viable and applicable in commercial and operational environments; that the Company will be able to further develop, refine, and implement these technologies in products; that the performance characteristics, security properties, and scalability observed in experimental and modeled scenarios can be achieved in practical deployments; that the Company will be able to operate its solutions within applicable regulatory, data protection, and governance frameworks; and that sufficient technical, financial, and human resources will be available to support ongoing research, product development, and commercialization efforts. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others: risks relating to the Company's ability to further develop, implement, and commercialize the VEIL architecture and related technologies; uncertainties regarding whether the technical performance, security characteristics, and scalability demonstrated in the Paper's research, modeling, or experimental scenarios can be replicated in real-world commercial deployments; risks associated with evolving data protection, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence regulatory frameworks; the Company's ability to secure and protect intellectual property rights; dependence on key personnel and technical expertise; availability of financing on acceptable terms; market acceptance of the Company's products; and the receipt of necessary governmental, regulatory, or other approvals and the risk factors with respect to the Company set out in the Company's filings with the Canadian securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc.