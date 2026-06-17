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WKN: A41DHS | ISIN: FI4000591698 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
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DIGITALIST GROUP OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
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DIGITALIST GROUP OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.06.2026 13:35 Uhr
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Digitalist Group Plc: Digitalist Group Plc decreases its earlier guidance regarding future prospects

Digitalist Group Plc Inside information 17 June 2026 14:35

Digitalist Group Plc decreases its earlier guidance regarding future prospects

Digitalist Group Plc decreases its earlier guidance regarding future prospects. The new guidance is:
In 2026, it is expected that turnover will decrease in comparison with 2025. EBITDA is expected to improve in comparison with 2025 but remain negative.

The previous guidance of the company was:
In 2026, it is expected that turnover and EBITDA will improve in comparison with 2025.

The development of turnover in the first half of the year has been weaker than expected and summer is typically a challenging period. We see challenges in the development of turnover for the remaining part of the year, and thus we expect that the turnover will remain below the previous year's level. We expect that EBITDA will continue to improve compared to the previous year but will remain negative.

DIGITALIST GROUP PLC Board of Directors

For more information, please contact:

Digitalist Group Plc

Magnus Leijonborg, CEO, tel. +46 76 315 8422 magnus.leijonborg@digitalistgroup.com
Chairman of the Board Esa Matikainen, tel. +358 40 506 0080, esa.matikainen@digitalistgroup.com

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd Main media

https://investor.digitalistgroup.com/fi/investor


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.