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WKN: A41DHS | ISIN: FI4000591698 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
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DIGITALIST GROUP OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
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DIGITALIST GROUP OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.06.2026 18:00 Uhr
146 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Digitalist Group Plc: Digitalist Group structures its financing

Digitalist Group Plc Inside information 18 June 2026 at 19:00

Digitalist Group structures its financing

Digitalist Group Plc's ("Digitalist Group" or "Company") has agreed with Turret Oy Ab ("Turret") on a loan amounting to EUR 1,200,000 (the "Loan") in order to strengthen the Company's working capital. The Company has the right to withdraw the Loan in instalments by 31 December 2026 at the latest. The Loan was granted on market terms and it will fall due on 30 September 2027.

Turret is Digitalist Group's largest shareholder.
According to company law legislation relating to related party transactions Digitalist Group's board members Peter Eriksson and Andreas Rosenlew have not participated in the decision making regarding the Loan.

DIGITALIST GROUP PLC
Board of Directors

For further information, please contact:

Digitalist Group Plc
CEO Magnus Leijonborg,
Tel. +46 76 315 8422, magnus.leijonborg@digitalistgroup.com

Chairman of the Board Esa Matikainen,
Tel. +358 40 506 0080, esa.matikainen@digitalistgroup.com

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Main media

https://investor.digitalistgroup.com/investor


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

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