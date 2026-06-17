Solar Foods Oyj: Inside information: Solar Foods receives EUR 77,8 million grant and loan financing for the construction and commissioning of Factory 02

Solar Foods Oyj, inside information 17 June 2026 at 14:30 EEST

Inside information: Solar Foods receives EUR 77,8 million grant and loan financing for the construction and commissioning of Factory 02

Business Finland has on 17 June 2026 granted funding for Solar Foods amounting to EUR 77,8 million. The funding decisions consist of a grant amounting to EUR 39,6 million and an R&D loan amounting to EUR 38,1 million, related to the company's IPCEI (Important Projects of Common European Interest) notification approved by the European Commission. The funding is intended for the construction and commissioning of Factory 02 in Selkäharju, Lappeenranta, Finland.

The funding decision by Business Finland is part of the financing plan communicated by Solar Foods in October 2025. According to the financing plan, the company's financing needs consist of equity, debt, and grants. The funding in the decision now received will be allocated to the implementation phase of the Factory 02 project, including construction and contract management, the delivery of key process equipment, installation, commissioning, and production ramp-up prior to the start of mass production. The funding is conditional upon the final investment decision for the Factory 02 production facility and securing the total financing.

"We are pleased with Business Finland's funding decision. Solar Foods has executed its financing plan, communicated in October last year, with determination, and this funding decision is a significant part of the total financing in line with the company's strategy", says Rami Jokela, CEO of Solar Foods.

"Supporting bold breakthroughs such as Solar Foods is part of Business Finland's strategy. Our role is to raise the level of ambition in Finnish R&D by sharing risk with companies pursuing transformative innovations. We were able to structure a significant financing package by combining Business Finland funding with EU clean transition instruments. Projects like this carry risks, but they are exactly the kind of high-ambition, high-expertise investments Finland needs to create entirely new industries and future growth," says Lassi Noponen, Director General of Business Finland.

Solar Foods aims to make the final investment decision for Factory 02 during 2026. The company continues to prepare the investment decision, with the work focusing, among other things, on securing sufficient binding customer agreements, building the company's partner network, advancing the design of the production facility, implementing the financing plan, the novel food approval in the EU and a No Questions Letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The EUR 39,6 million grant decision by Business Finland covers a maximum of 48% of the total costs eligible under the terms of the decision during 2027-2031. The grant will be used for the implementation and ramp-up of Factory 02 in co-operation with strategic partners, as well as Solein's large-scale commercialization and the development of scalable business solutions and the expertise generated in the project. At least twice a year, the company must submit a cost statement on the project to Business Finland, presenting the costs incurred by the company from the project. Business Finland pays the company a subsidy based on approved cost statements, but does not approve the costs definitively until the final report in accordance with the terms of the decision.

The loan period of the EUR 38,1 million R&D loan is 10 years, of which the first 5 are a period of grace. The interest rate of the loan is 1% and the loan is granted with no requirement of collateral. The decision on the granting of the loan has been made by Business Finland.

The State Treasury is responsible for the tasks following the granting decision, including drawing up the loan note related to the loans and managing payment transactions. The State Treasury will pay the first instalment for the loan (approximately 30% of the nominal value of the loan) in advance after the loan note has been signed, and all necessary documents, including the final investment decision for Factory 02 and information about other funding, have been submitted to the State Treasury. The amount of state aid related to the loan is estimated to be EUR 6 million. The loan is intended to be used to upscaling and optimizing Solein's production process at Factory 02 and to achieve the targeted productivity, energy efficiency, and optimal product characteristics.

The hydrogen IPCEI initiative (Hy2Use) is about research, innovation, and first industrial deployment of relevant infrastructure in the European hydrogen value chain. Solar Foods was selected as part of the project through the IPCEI (Important Projects of Common European Interest) notification granted by the EU in September 2022. In Finland, projects related to the hydrogen economy value chain are part of Finland's Sustainable Growth Programme (Next Generation EU), which is funded by the EU's Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF). The projects contribute to the Government's goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2035.

The grants under Solar Foods' previous IPCEI funding decisions (in December 2022 and February 2025) were allocated mainly to the construction and production of the Factory 01 production facility and the preparatory phase of the Factory 02 project, including permit processes, pre-engineering, basic design and site studies, as well as the assessment of co-location opportunities, related legal and financial services, and intellectual property rights. Taking into account the funding decisions granted to Solar Foods by Business Finland so far, the remaining funds under the IPCEI notification amount to approximately EUR 21 million, and the company does not have a funding decision on it yet. The company aims to obtain a funding decision also tor this remaining part of the notification.

Additional information:

Ilkka Saura, CFO, ilkka.saura@solarfoods.com, tel. +358 10 579 3289

Rami Jokela, CEO, rami.jokela@solarfoods.com, tel. +358 10 579 3288

Images for editorial use: www.solarfoods.com/media

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What is Solein?

Solein is an all-purpose protein grown with the air we breathe: The unique bioprocess takes a single microbe, one of the billion different ones found in nature, and grows it by fermenting it using air and electricity. Solein is a nutritionally rich and versatile ingredient which can replace protein virtually in any food. Solein can also be used as a fortifier to complement the nutritional profile of various foods: it can be a source of iron, fibre and B vitamins, and it can also bring different techno-functionalities into food products. Learn more at www.solein.com.

About Solar Foods

Solar Foods produces Solein®, a protein created using carbon dioxide and electricity. This innovative production method is independent of weather and climate conditions, eliminating the need for traditional agriculture. Founded in Finland in 2017, Solar Foods is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. Learn more at solarfoods.com and investors.solarfoods.com.