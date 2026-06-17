Hypercharge Networks Corp.: Hypercharge Receives $1.74 Million in Cash Proceeds Through Canada's Clean Fuel Regulations

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hypercharge Networks Corp. (TSXV: HC OTC: HCNWF: FSE: PB7) (the "Company" or "Hypercharge"), a leading EV charging operator, is pleased to announce that it has received $1.74 million in cash proceeds from the sale of carbon credits generated through Canada's Clean Fuel Regulations ("CFR") for eligible charging activity during the 2025 calendar year.

This amount represents an increase of over 600% compared with the $236,058 in CFR proceeds for the 2024 calendar year and is enabled by Hypercharge's significant network expansion, which includes more than 8,400 networked charging ports. The CFR proceeds reported excludes the 2,700 charging ports recently acquired in May 2026 through the acquisition of Eddie from AXSO.

In accordance with applicable CFR requirements, cash proceeds received from the sale of these carbon credits are to be reinvested in eligible EV infrastructure or programs that reduce the cost of electric vehicle ownership. Hypercharge intends to deploy these funds to further build out its charging network and continue to offer customer incentives that help reduce deployment costs and expand access to EV charging infrastructure across Canada.

"Our 2025 CFR growth is a strong reflection of how rapidly network utilization has expanded," said David Bibby, President and CEO of Hypercharge. "Increased charging activity creates growth funding that will be reinvested to continue to scale our business. We see this program as an important lever to increase recurring revenue and long-term network expansion as more sites come online and utilization grows. We expect this funding to continue to increase as we bring more ports onto our network through new partnerships and M&A, as seen with the recent acquisition of 2,700 ports in Quebec with our Eddie acquisition as announced in May."

About Hypercharge

Hypercharge Networks Corp. (TSXV: HC; OTC: HCNWF; FSE: PB7) is a leading provider of smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions for residential and commercial buildings, fleet operations, and other rapidly growing sectors. Driven by its mission to accelerate EV adoption and enable the shift towards a carbon neutral economy, Hypercharge is committed to offering seamless, simple solutions including industry-leading hardware, innovative and integrated software, and comprehensive services, backed by a robust network of public and private charging stations. Learn more: https://hypercharge.com/.

On behalf of the Company,

Hypercharge Networks Corp.

David Bibby, President & CEO

Contact

Media & Investor Relations:

Kyle Kingsnorth, Head of Marketing

kyle.kingsnorth@hypercharge.com | +1 (888) 320-2633

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company's intended use and reinvestment of CFR proceeds, expected network growth, future carbon credit generation, recurring revenue growth, and path toward profitability. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "could", "should", "anticipate", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends", "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and the actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, as such information, although considered reasonable by management of the Company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and are expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statement. Except as expressly required by securities law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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