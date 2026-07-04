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WKN: A3DRX5 | ISIN: CA44916D1024 | Ticker-Symbol: PB7
Stuttgart
03.07.26 | 21:56
0,061 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HYPERCHARGE NETWORKS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HYPERCHARGE NETWORKS CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0610,07110:19
0,0610,07103.07.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.07.2026 01:06 Uhr
144 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Hypercharge Networks Corp.: Hypercharge Announces Issuance of Option Grants

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hypercharge Networks Corp. (TSXV: HC OTC: HCNWF: FSE: PB7) (the "Company" or "Hypercharge"), a leading EV charging operator, is announcing it has granted 1,000,000 stock options ("Options") to David Bibby, CEO and President of the Company. The Options are issued to replace 1,000,000 options previously granted to Mr. Bibby that expired unexercised on June 29, 2026. Each Option is exercisable to purchase one common share in capital of the Company (a "Common Share") at an exercise price of $0.11, for a 5-year term. The Options will vest 100% on issuance.

Equity grants are governed by the terms of the Company's equity incentive plan and are subject to the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Hypercharge
Hypercharge Networks Corp. (TSXV: HC; OTC: HCNWF; FSE: PB7) is a leading provider of smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions for residential and commercial buildings, fleet operations, and other rapidly growing sectors. Driven by its mission to accelerate EV adoption and enable the shift towards a carbon neutral economy, Hypercharge is committed to offering seamless, simple solutions including industry-leading hardware, innovative and integrated software, and comprehensive services, backed by a robust network of public and private charging stations. Learn more: https://hypercharge.com/.

On behalf of the Company,
Hypercharge Networks Corp.
David Bibby, President & CEO

Contact
Media & Investor Relations:
Kyle Kingsnorth, Head of Marketing
kyle.kingsnorth@hypercharge.com | +1 (888) 320-2633

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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