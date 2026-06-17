ATW Partners Backs QumulusAI With Second $45 Million Facility, Lifting Total Commitment to $90 Million

Capital accelerates QumulusAI's buildout as enterprise demand for dedicated, long-term compute climbs

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2026 / QumulusAI, an AI cloud infrastructure company, today announced a second $45 million convertible note facility from ATW Partners bringing ATW's total commitment to $90 million, with $15 million funded at closing. The new capital accelerates QumulusAI's 2026 deployment roadmap by speeding the buildout of dedicated compute capacity to meet rising enterprise demand for long-term infrastructure.

The capital is being deployed directly into NVIDIA Blackwell GPU procurement and data center infrastructure, reinforcing QumulusAI's ability to accelerate the move from contract to live cluster on the timelines enterprise AI clients require today. The financing supports QumulusAI's ability to secure hardware, lock-in colocation capacity and deliver GPU deployments without the delays that typically constrain GPU procurement at scale.

"Enterprises are increasingly moving away from providers that rely on reactive procurement models, favoring partners that can deliver capacity with greater speed, certainty, and flexibility," said Scott Krosnowski, Chief Financial Officer, QumulusAI. "The continued financial flexibility provided by ATW Partners is a meaningful competitive advantage."

The investment reflects growing institutional confidence in the GPUaaS market, which is forecast to grow from $7.4 billion in 2026 to $26 billion by 2031, according to Mordor Intelligence. QumulusAI's model - delivering AI infrastructure through accelerated GPU deployments across a distributed network of data center locations - positions it to capture enterprise demand that hyperscalers and commodity GPU brokers are poorly equipped to serve.

QumulusAI's current capacity footprint spans colocation facilities across the U.S. including Marietta, Georgia; Kansas City, Missouri; Denver, Colorado; and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About QumulusAI

QumulusAI is a distributed AI cloud platform that delivers accelerated access to high-performance GPU compute. Through an inference-first, demand-led deployment model across a network of data center sites, QumulusAI brings compute closer to customer demand, helping AI teams and enterprises scale production AI workloads with speed, flexibility and control. By combining rapid deployment with flexible private cloud infrastructure, QumulusAI gives customers a faster, more adaptable path beyond the capacity constraints of traditional centralized and hyperscale cloud models. Learn more at QumulusAI.com.

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Disclaimer: This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" that are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties, and on information available to QumulusAI as of the date hereof. QumulusAI's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied herein, due to risks and uncertainties associated with its business. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding QumulusAI's expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future, and can be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," "will" and "would" or words of similar import. QumulusAI expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained in this press release to reflect any change in QumulusAI's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based in respect of its business, partnerships or otherwise.

SOURCE: QumulusAI

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/atw-partners-backs-qumulusai-with-second-45-million-facility-lift-1178404