New Netherlands Customer Innovation Center strengthens customer engagement, regional support, and access to AI-enabled robotic automation across Europe

Berkshire Grey, a global leader in AI-enabled robotic automation, today announced the expansion of its European operations with the opening of its new Customer Innovation Center in Haarlem, near Amsterdam, further strengthening its presence across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Designed to bring customers and partners closer to Berkshire Grey's solutions expertise and support resources, the facility will serve as a hub for customer engagement, solution validation, technical training, and regional support.

As interest in physical AI accelerates across Europe, Berkshire Grey continues to deploy AI-powered robotic automation in real-world production environments. While much of the recent discussion around physical AI has focused on emerging technologies and future applications, Berkshire Grey has spent more than a decade helping customers apply artificial intelligence and robotics to solve complex operational challenges at enterprise scale.

Demand for Berkshire Grey's solutions has increased significantly across the region as retailers, e-commerce companies, and logistics providers seek proven automation technologies capable of delivering measurable operational results. Today, Berkshire Grey's AI-powered automation solutions support leading organizations including FedEx and Walmart helping automate critical fulfillment, picking, sortation, and warehouse workflows. The new Customer Innovation Center reflects this growing momentum and expands Berkshire Grey's ability to support customers through demonstrations, solution validation, training, and technical services.

Building on its established European footprint, the Customer Innovation Center provides a regional location for customers, partners, and integrators to experience Berkshire Grey's solutions firsthand and collaborate on automation solutions designed for real-world operations.

For more than a decade, Berkshire Grey has developed and deployed AI-powered robotic systems capable of operating in complex, high-volume production environments. The company's technology leadership is supported by a portfolio of more than 1,000 granted and pending patents worldwide, including more than 700 granted patents across the United States and international markets, reflecting years of innovation across artificial intelligence, robotics, software, and fulfillment automation.

Strategically located near Amsterdam Schiphol Airport, one of Europe's leading transportation hubs, the facility provides convenient access for customers, partners, and Berkshire Grey teams across the region. The location also places Berkshire Grey at the center of the Benelux logistics and warehouse automation market, providing proximity to retailers, logistics providers, warehouse operators, and systems integration partners.

The Customer Innovation Center will serve as a hub for:

Customer demonstrations and executive briefings

SKU testing and workflow validation

Partner and integrator enablement

Technical training and education

Regional service and support operations

Solution design and deployment collaboration

"Physical AI is ultimately measured by performance in the real world," said Dave Paratore, Chief Executive Officer of Berkshire Grey. "For more than a decade, Berkshire Grey has helped customers apply AI and robotics to solve operational challenges in live production environments at enterprise scale. As demand for intelligent automation continues to grow across Europe, we're investing in the people, facilities, and capabilities needed to bring that experience and expertise closer to our customers."

The expansion also reflects Berkshire Grey's continued investment in the region. The company plans to further expand its European capabilities across technical, engineering, service, and commercial functions to meet rising customer demand.

About Berkshire Grey

Berkshire Grey, a SoftBank Group wholly owned subsidiary, is a global leader in AI-driven robotics that transforms warehouse and fulfillment operations for parcels and logistics providers, 3PLs, retailers and e-commerce customers. The company provides end-to-end automation solutions at scale across critical, high-volume workflows, from picking and sortation through dock automation. Powered by deep expertise in robotics, artificial intelligence, and software, Berkshire Grey enables customers to reduce labor risk, increase throughput, and flex operations in response to rapidly changing demand.

Trademark Notice

Berkshire Grey and BG are trademarks of Berkshire Grey. Other names and marks may be the property of their respective owners.

For more information about Berkshire Grey and its automation solutions, visit www.berkshiregrey.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260617709028/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Berkshire Grey Media Relations: Annemarie Menelli; press@berkshiregrey.com