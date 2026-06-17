Clear Capital Announces Integration with MeridianLink for Valuation, Inspection and Appraisal Review Solutions for More Confident Collateral Decisions

Integration provides direct access to Clear Capital's full collateral solution set within MeridianLink, enabling more accurate, consistent results

RENO, NV / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2026 / Clear Capital , a provider of real estate analytics, data solutions and valuation technology, announced that its platform will be integrated with MeridianLink . The integration allows lenders to more efficiently and securely share data between Clear Capital's solutions and MeridianLink to drive quality and efficiency in the loan origination process.

Clear Capital offers an end-to-end suite of valuation, property inspection, and appraisal review solutions across the loan lifecycle. Clear Capital's extensive integration capabilities enable lenders to reduce risk by accessing a full range of accurate, reliable solutions through a single provider, and apply consistent standards across valuations - reducing variability in results and improving data quality from order to delivery.

MeridianLink powers digital lending and account opening for financial institutions and provides data verification solutions for consumer reporting agencies. MeridianLink's scalable, cloud-based platforms help customers build deeper relationships with consumers through data-driven, personalized experiences across the entire lending life cycle. Its partner marketplace supports hundreds of integrations for tailored innovation.

"This partnership with MeridianLink expands how lenders can access Clear Capital's collateral solutions within the workflows they rely on every day," said Kenon Chen, EVP of Strategy and Growth for Clear Capital. "Our secure, seamless integration with MeridianLink enables our clients to make more confident collateral decisions with clearer, more complete insights, so they can more efficiently process loans and grow their business. We look forward to a long, successful relationship with MeridianLink."

From mortgage origination and home equity to servicing and capital markets, Clear Capital supports customers with solutions designed for the full collateral lifecycle.

To learn more about Clear Capital's solutions, visit www.clearcapital.com

About Clear Capital

Clear Capital is a national real estate analytics, data solutions and valuation technology company with a simple purpose: to build confidence in real estate decisions to strengthen communities and improve lives. Our goal is to provide customers with a complete understanding of nearly every U.S. property through our AI-driven analytics, data solutions, valuation services and automated appraisal review platforms. Our commitment to excellence - wherever it leads, whatever it takes - is embodied by our team members across our brands and has remained steadfast in this pursuit since our first order in 2001.

Media Contact

Caliber Corporate Advisers for Clear Capital

clearcapital@calibercorporate.com

SOURCE: Clear Capital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/clear-capital-announces-integration-with-meridianlink-for-valuat-1177801