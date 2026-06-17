Globant Launches Synthetic Operator, dedicated AI Pods for Live-Stream Monitoring

The solution combines agentic AI with human experts for always-on, scalable streaming quality assurance, and provides intelligent incident management with step-by-step resolution recommendations and automated escalation

NEW YORK, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company that helps organizations thrive in a digital and AI-powered future, today announced the launch of its Synthetic Operator, an AI Pods-powered solution for live-stream monitoring operations that automates real-time detection of streaming anomalies for the media and broadcasting industry.

Broadcasters are under mounting pressure to deliver flawless viewer experiences across a growing number of channels and platforms, where even seconds of a black screen or audio dropout can erode viewer trust and breach service-level agreement (SLA) commitments. Yet monitoring still depends heavily on manual processes. Maintaining error-free performance across 24/7 coverage cycles is a significant challenge for human teams, while the large talent pools required for these operations can be costly to sustain and difficult to expand during peak seasons.

To solve these challenges, Globant's Synthetic Operator AI Pod provides continuous, automated surveillance of live video and audio streams, running alongside human operators and performing checks at configurable intervals. It catches what tired eyes could miss and frees teams from repetitive vigilance so they can focus on higher-value decision-making and incident response.

Key capabilities include:

Real-time detection of black screens, logo errors, audio and language issues, freezing and other critical streaming anomalies

Intelligent incident management with step-by-step resolution recommendations and automated escalation

Supervised learning that refines detection models based on operational feedback, so the agent adapts and improves over time

Flexible scaling to supervise multiple events simultaneously

Actionable analytics and trend reporting for continuous improvement

By embedding automated expertise directly into monitoring workflows, the Synthetic Operator lowers the risk of missed errors and provides broadcasters with a scalable, cost-efficient foundation for the future, supporting Globant's broader vision of applying agentic AI to transform operational workflows across the media industry.

"In live media, even seconds of downtime can cost broadcasters their viewers, their partners, and the moments that define a show," said Steven Polster, Global Managing Director for the Media & Entertainment AI Studio at Globant."The Synthetic Operator gives human teams an intelligent layer that never sleeps, never loses focus, and scales effortlessly across events, allowing them to direct their expertise to the highest-value decisions and quality calls."

For more information about the Synthetic Operator, visit www.more.globant.com/ai-powered-live-streaming-solution. For more information about Globant's AI Pods, visit www.globant.com/ai-pods.

About Globant

At Globant, we help organizations thrive in a digital and AI-powered future. Our industry-focused solutions combine technology and creativity to accelerate enterprise transformation and design experiences customers love. Through digital reinvention, our subscription-based AI Pods, and Globant Enterprise AI platform, we turn challenges into measurable business results and promised savings into real impact.

We have more than 28,500 employees and are present in over 35 countries across 5 continents, working for companies like FIFA, Google, Riot Games, and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in Experience Design Services (2025), and previously recognized as a Worldwide Leader in AI Services (2023) by IDC MarketScape.

We were featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT, and Stanford.

We are active members of The Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

We are global partners of OpenAI, NVIDIA, AWS and Unity bringing world-class technology together to accelerate innovation across industries.

Contact: pr@globant.com

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For more information, visit www.globant.com.

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