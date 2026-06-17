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PR Newswire
17.06.2026 16:06 Uhr
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Future Market Insights: Automotive DC-DC Converter Market to Reach USD 497.6 Billion by 2035 as EV Electrification, 800V Architectures, and Advanced Power Management Accelerate Demand for High-Efficiency Power Conversion Systems | FMI

NEWARK, Del., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Automotive DC-DC Converter Market is projected to grow from USD 37,230.0 million in 2025 to USD 106,667.9 million by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 29.6% during the forecast period. According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the market's exceptional growth is being fueled by accelerating electric vehicle production, rising deployment of 400V and 800V vehicle architectures, and increasing demand for highly efficient onboard power management systems capable of supporting next-generation electrified vehicles.

Automotive DC-DC converters are rapidly evolving from auxiliary electronic components into mission-critical power management systems that enable seamless energy transfer between high-voltage traction batteries and low-voltage vehicle electronics. As vehicle electrification intensifies, DC-DC converters are becoming essential for optimizing energy efficiency, extending driving range, and ensuring reliable operation of advanced vehicle systems.

An FMI analyst, Nikhil Kaitwade notes:

"The automotive DC-DC converter market is entering a transformative growth phase as automakers increasingly adopt high-voltage EV architectures and software-defined vehicle platforms. Suppliers capable of delivering high-efficiency conversion, advanced thermal management, and semiconductor-driven innovation will be best positioned to support the next generation of electric mobility."

Market Drivers and Strategic Shifts

The rapid expansion of battery electric vehicle production is significantly increasing demand for advanced DC-DC converters capable of efficiently converting power between high-voltage battery packs and low-voltage vehicle subsystems.

Simultaneously, the migration toward 800V vehicle architectures and fast-charging ecosystems is creating new opportunities for high-power converter technologies that deliver superior efficiency, lower heat generation, and improved power density.

Get detailed market forecasts, competitive benchmarking, and pricing trends:
https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15861

Key growth drivers include:

  • Rising adoption of battery electric and hybrid electric vehicles
  • Increasing deployment of 400V and 800V vehicle platforms
  • Growing demand for efficient onboard power management systems
  • Expansion of 48V electrical architectures across mainstream vehicles
  • Rising focus on extending EV driving range through energy optimization
  • Increasing adoption of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductors
  • Growing integration of AI-enabled energy management and vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technologies

However, the market also faces challenges including high development costs, thermal management complexity, semiconductor supply chain constraints, automotive qualification requirements, and integration challenges across diverse vehicle platforms.

Segment and Regional Insights

The Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) segment is projected to dominate vehicle type demand with 58.4% market share in 2025, supported by growing global production of fully electric vehicle platforms that rely heavily on DC-DC conversion for auxiliary power management.

Meanwhile, the 15V-36V voltage range is expected to lead the voltage segment with 46.7% share, driven by increasing adoption of 48V electrical systems across hybrid and electrified vehicle architectures.

High-power converter systems are anticipated to gain significant momentum as automakers increasingly deploy ultra-fast charging technologies and power-intensive vehicle electronics.

Regionally:

  • India leads country-level expansion supported by rapid EV manufacturing growth and localization initiatives
  • China continues strong adoption driven by large-scale EV production and power electronics investments
  • The United States benefits from EV incentives and large-scale electrification programs
  • South Korea gains momentum through advanced 800V EV platform deployment
  • Japan continues leveraging its hybrid vehicle expertise and power electronics leadership

Countries such as India, China, the United States, South Korea, and Japan are emerging as major markets for next-generation automotive power conversion technologies.

Customize insights for your business strategy:
https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-15861

Competitive Landscape

The automotive DC-DC converter market remains moderately concentrated, featuring a mix of global automotive electronics suppliers, semiconductor manufacturers, and power management specialists.

Key players include Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Delphi Technologies (BorgWarner), Toyota Industries Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Vicor Corporation, Delta Electronics, Valeo, Lear Corporation, Eaton Corporation, and Marelli Holdings Co., Ltd.

Competitive strategies are increasingly centered on:

  • Development of ultra-efficient high-voltage DC-DC converter platforms
  • Integration of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor technologies
  • Expansion of thermal management and power density capabilities
  • Strategic partnerships with EV manufacturers and Tier-1 suppliers
  • Investment in AI-powered power management solutions
  • Development of converters optimized for 800V architectures and ultra-fast charging ecosystems

Why FMI's Automotive DC-DC Converter Market Report Is Different

Traditional market research typically provides:

  • Market size, CAGR, and forecast
  • Basic segment and regional analysis
  • Surface-level competitive benchmarking

FMI goes significantly deeper with domain-specific intelligence:

  • EV power architecture analysis: 400V, 800V, and multi-voltage vehicle systems
  • Power electronics benchmarking: Silicon, SiC, and GaN converter technologies
  • Vehicle electrification intelligence: BEV, HEV, PHEV, FCEV, and NEV platforms
  • Thermal management assessment: Converter efficiency and heat dissipation technologies
  • AI-powered energy optimization analysis: Intelligent power distribution and predictive management systems
  • Semiconductor ecosystem benchmarking: Automotive-grade power semiconductor supply chains
  • Regulatory and electrification policy tracking
  • OEM integration analysis across global EV platforms
  • Competitive movement intelligence: Product launches, partnerships, acquisitions, and technology developments
  • Future roadmap analysis: Software-defined vehicles, V2G integration, and next-generation power electronics

Why this matters for buyers:

  • Supports EV powertrain architecture planning
  • Enables optimized converter technology selection
  • Helps improve vehicle efficiency and driving range
  • Reduces power conversion losses and thermal management risks

Explore Industry Insights:
https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/industry-analysis

Who should use this report:

  • Automotive OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers
  • EV platform developers
  • Power electronics manufacturers
  • Semiconductor companies
  • Battery system manufacturers
  • Vehicle electrification solution providers
  • Automotive investors and private equity firms
  • Government and transportation agencies

Where it supports action:

  • Design: Develop next-generation automotive power management systems
  • Integrate: Optimize vehicle electrical architectures
  • Source: Evaluate converter and semiconductor suppliers
  • Expand: Target high-growth EV markets
  • Invest: Identify emerging power electronics opportunities
  • Manufacture: Align production with electrification demand
  • Innovate: Develop AI-driven energy management solutions
  • Defend market share: Benchmark technology leadership and converter performance

Explore In-Depth Automotive Market Insights
https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/automotive

Automotive DC-DC Converter Market Size & Industry Trends 2035

  • Market name: Automotive DC-DC Converter Market
  • Market size: USD 37,230.0 Million (2025)
  • Forecast value: USD 106,667.9 Million (2035)
  • CAGR: 29.6%
  • Forecast period: 2025 to 2035
  • Leading vehicle type: Battery Electric Vehicles (58.4% share)
  • Leading voltage range: 15V-36V (46.7% share)
  • Leading growth driver: EV electrification and advanced power management adoption
  • Fastest-growing countries/regions: India, China, United States, Asia-Pacific
  • Key companies: Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Delphi Technologies (BorgWarner), Toyota Industries Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Vicor Corporation, Delta Electronics, Valeo, Lear Corporation, Eaton Corporation, and Marelli Holdings Co., Ltd.

Related Reports:

Automotive Data Connectors Market - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/automotive-data-connectors-market

Automotive Grade Inductor Market - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/automotive-grade-inductor-market

Automotive Inverter Busbar Laminates Market - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/automotive-inverter-busbar-laminates-market

Automotive HV Junction Box Busbar Insulator Market - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/automotive-hv-junction-box-busbar-insulator-market

Automotive E-Axle Disconnect Actuator Market - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/automotive-e-axle-disconnect-actuator-market

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. Headquartered in Delaware, USA, with a global delivery center in India and offices in the UK and UAE, FMI delivers actionable insights to businesses across industries including automotive, technology, consumer products, manufacturing, energy, and chemicals.

An ESOMAR-certified research organization, FMI provides custom and syndicated market reports and consulting services, supporting both Fortune 1,000 companies and SMEs. Its team of 300+ experienced analysts ensures credible, data-driven insights to help clients navigate global markets and identify growth opportunities.

For Press & Corporate Inquiries:

Rahul Singh
AVP - Marketing and Growth Strategy
Future Market Insights, Inc.
+91 8600020075
For Sales -?sales@futuremarketinsights.com
For Media -?Rahul.singh@futuremarketinsights.com
For Web -?https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/
For Web -?https://www.factmr.com/

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/automotive-dc-dc-converter-market-to-reach-usd-497-6-billion-by-2035-as-ev-electrification-800v-architectures-and-advanced-power-management-accelerate-demand-for-high-efficiency-power-conversion-systems--fmi-302803094.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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