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WKN: A2QA2Y | ISIN: BMG4690M1010 | Ticker-Symbol: IB7
Frankfurt
17.06.26 | 09:55
26,400 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
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IBEX LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
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IBEX LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,40026,80017:22
26,40026,80017:22
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.06.2026 15:06 Uhr
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Ibex Limited: ibex Names Shannon Hodges Senior Vice President of Wave iX

WASHINGTON, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a global leader in outsourced business services and AI-powered customer experience solutions, today announced that Shannon Hodges has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Wave iX, ibex's AI-powered customer experience (CX) solutions suite.

In his key role, Hodges will lead the growth and expansion of Wave iX. Reporting to Chief AI and Digital Officer Michael Darwal, he will work directly with clients to accelerate AI adoption, optimize customer experience operations, and achieve measurable business outcomes by integrating AI-powered CX and human expertise.

"Shannon brings a unique combination of operational leadership, customer experience expertise, and a proven track record of helping organizations scale and transform," said Michael Darwal, Chief AI and Digital Officer at ibex. "Shannon's experience leading large-scale customer operations and business growth will play a key role in helping our clients realize the full value of AI-powered customer experiences."

Hodges joins ibex with more than 25 years of experience leading sales, support, customer care, and business development. Most recently, he served as Head of Customer Growth at AmplifAI, where his team contributed to a 25% ARR increase in 2025. Previously, he held senior leadership roles at Opendoor, GoDaddy, SiriusXM, and Convergys (now Concentrix), leading organizations ranging from hundreds to thousands of employees while driving customer satisfaction, cost optimization, and business growth.

"Organizations are under increasing pressure to deliver exceptional customer experiences while driving greater efficiency and measurable business outcomes," said Hodges. "ibex is uniquely positioned to help top brands achieve that balance. I'm excited to join ibex at such a pivotal moment and help clients harness AI to transform customer engagement, unlock new value, and accelerate growth."

About ibex

ibex is a global leader in outsourced business services and AI-powered customer experience solutions, enabling the world's best brands to deliver truly differentiated experiences for their customers. Leveraging a global team of more than 36,000 human CX experts - powered by the best AI technology, decades of CX innovation, and deep business insights - ibex engineers seamless, end-to-end customer journeys from AI agents to human agents at scale across retail, e-commerce, healthcare, fintech, utilities, technology, logistics, and more. Discover more at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:
Dan Burris
daniel.burris@ibex.co

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/985cb9a8-ad52-4b73-8efa-fb2e9c25b1bb


- Shannon Hodges Social Graphic

- -

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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