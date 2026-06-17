Snipp Interactive Inc.: Snipp Interactive Named a Representative Vendor in the Gartner 2026 Market Guide for Loyalty Program Vendors

Inclusion reflects the growing convergence of loyalty, promotions, rewards, and first-party customer intelligence in the modern customer engagement landscape

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2026 / Snipp Interactive Inc. ("Snipp" or the "Company") (TSX-V:SPN)(OTCPK:SNIPF), a value-added SaaS company and leader in shopper marketing promotions, loyalty programs, and purchase validation technology, today announced it has been named a Representative Vendor in the Gartner 2026 Market Guide for Loyalty Program Vendors in the Multisolution Vendor category. This inclusion places Snipp among vendors included in the report and underscores the company's growing presence at the intersection of loyalty, promotions, and data-driven customer engagement.

The Gartner Market Guide evaluates vendors across the loyalty technology landscape, identifying providers that serve enterprise brands seeking integrated solutions for customer acquisition, engagement, and retention. Snipp's inclusion in the Multisolution Vendor category reflects the breadth of its AI powered platform capabilities, spanning loyalty program management, promotional marketing, receipt-based purchase validation, rebate processing, rewards fulfillment, sweepstakes, and customer intelligence.

"We are proud to be listed in Gartner's 2026 Market Guide for Loyalty Program Vendors," said Atul Sabharwal, Founder and CEO of Snipp. "There is a growing demand by brands for a strong multi-solution technology partner who can connect loyalty, promotions, rewards, and customer intelligence into a unified ecosystem. This inclusion reflects exactly that demand, and we're proud to be acknowledged as a vendor meeting it."

A Unified Platform for a More Complex Customer Engagement Landscape

The Gartner report notes that loyalty programs are evolving beyond traditional retention initiatives and increasingly serve as a mechanism for collecting customer data, enabling personalization, and driving long-term customer value. Mid-to-large brands across CPG, retail, and food and beverage are facing mounting pressure to do more with customer data while managing fragmented technology stacks that keep loyalty, promotions, and purchase insights siloed from one another. Snipp's platform addresses this directly by connecting verified transactional data, first-party data acquisition, and program management within a single ecosystem.

At the core of Snipp's differentiation is its AI-powered receipt processing and purchase validation technology, which enables brands to capture verified purchase behavior at scale, independent of retailer data sharing agreements. Combined with fraud detection and prevention capabilities, rewards management, and configurable loyalty mechanics, the platform gives brands a complete infrastructure for managing customer relationships from initial acquisition through long-term retention.

Inclusion That Reflects Market Direction

Snipp's inclusion in the Gartner 2026 Market Guide validates what the company and its customers have seen in practice: loyalty programs are no longer standalone engagement mechanics. They are becoming strategic customer intelligence platforms, and vendors that can integrate promotions, purchase verification, rewards, and actionable data insights within a single offering are best positioned to deliver measurable business outcomes for the brands they serve.

Snipp serves leading brands across CPG, retail, food and beverage, and other consumer industries globally, supporting loyalty programs, rebate campaigns, promotional activations, and data capture initiatives through a single platform and partner relationship.

Learn More about Snipp loyalty https://www.snipp.com/customer-loyalty-platform

About Snipp

Snipp Interactive Inc.?(TSX-V: SPN; OTCPK: SNIPF) is a leading AI-powered technology provider in the global loyalty and promotions sector. Snipp helps brands drive actions, prove performance, and unlock insights across consumer and channel marketing strategies by connecting promotions, sweepstakes, offers, rebates, rewards, loyalty, and media programs directly to verified purchases.

Snipp's modular platform enables Fortune 500 brands, agencies, and partners to run both short-term and always-on programs at scale, transforming engagement into proven outcomes and owned first-party intelligence that powers meaningful, measurable growth. Snipp's AI-powered receipt and transaction validation capabilities have become an industry standard, enabling accurate, retailer-agnostic measurement.

Snipp is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with a presence across the United States, Canada, Ireland, Europe, and India. Snipp is publicly listed on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada and is also quoted on the OTC Pink marketplace under the symbol SNIPF. For more information, visit Snipp's website at www.snipp.com and its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Gartner, Market Guide for Loyalty Program Vendors, May 2026. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Snipp Interactive Inc.

Malcolm Davidson

Chief Financial Officer (Interim)

investors@snipp.com

1-888-99-SNIPP

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such as changes in demand for and prices for the products of the company or the materials required to produce those products, labour relations problems, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

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SOURCE: Snipp Interactive Inc.

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