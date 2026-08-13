Snipp Interactive Inc.: Snipp Interactive Promotes Ritika Garg to Chief Marketing Officer

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2026 / Snipp Interactive Inc. ("Snipp" or the "Company") (TSX-V:SPN)(OTC PINK:SNIPF), a value-added SaaS company and leader in shopper marketing promotions, loyalty programs, and purchase validation technology, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ritika Garg as its Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

Ritika has been an integral part of Snipp for more than a decade, helping shape the company's evolution from a growing receipt and promotions platform into a global leader in AI-powered verified commerce. During her tenure, she has led the company's global marketing initiatives, driving brand strategy, building a scalable demand generation engine, expanding thought leadership and content marketing, PR, leading go-to-market execution, and most recently spearheading the company's global rebrand and repositioning,?helping strengthen Snipp's market presence and support its continued growth.

With more than 20 years of experience in advertising and marketing, Ritika brings deep expertise in brand strategy, demand generation, content marketing, marketing technology, and data-driven marketing. Prior to joining Snipp, she worked in advertising across consumer and B2B sectors, leading integrated campaigns and brand launches across multiple industries. She holds a BA in Economics from the University of Pune and a postgraduate degree in Marketing and Advertising Communication from Mumbai, India

"Ritika has been instrumental in building the Snipp brand and supporting the company's growth over the past decade," said?Atul Sabharwal, Founder and CEO of Snipp. "She has grown alongside the company, helping us navigate every stage of our journey. Her deep understanding of our business and market, combined with her focus on delivering measurable business impact, makes her the ideal leader to guide Snipp's marketing strategy as we enter our next phase of growth."

"I've had the privilege of growing with Snipp over the past decade, and I'm excited to lead the next chapter of our marketing journey," said Ritika Garg. "AI is transforming how B2B buyers discover, evaluate, and engage with technology solution providers. At Snipp, we're using AI to create smarter marketing that ensures the right customers discover us at the right stage of their buying journey and understand the value we deliver. By combining data, technology, and compelling storytelling, we'll continue to build awareness, generate inbound demand, and strengthen our position as the trusted partner for brands looking to drive measurable business outcomes."

More information about our platform can be found at? https://www.snipp.com/

About Snipp

Snipp Interactive Inc.?(TSX-V:SPN)(OTC PINK:SNIPF) is a leading AI-powered technology provider in the global loyalty and promotions sector. Snipp helps brands drive actions, prove performance, and unlock insights across consumer and channel marketing strategies by connecting promotions, sweepstakes, offers, rebates, rewards, loyalty, and media programs directly to verified purchases.

Snipp's modular platform enables Fortune 500 brands, agencies, and partners to run both short-term and always-on programs at scale, transforming engagement into proven outcomes and owned first-party intelligence that powers meaningful, measurable growth. Snipp's AI-powered receipt and transaction validation capabilities have become an industry standard, enabling accurate, retailer-agnostic measurement.

Snipp is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with a presence across the United States, Canada, Ireland, Europe, and India. Snipp is publicly listed on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada and is also quoted on the OTC Pink marketplace under the symbol SNIPF. For more information, visit Snipp's website at www.snipp.com and its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Snipp Interactive Inc.

Malcolm Davidson

Chief Financial Officer (Interim)

investors@snipp.com

1-888-99-SNIPP

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such as changes in demand for and prices for the products of the company or the materials required to produce those products, labour relations problems, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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SOURCE: Snipp Interactive Inc.

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