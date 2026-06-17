DJ Anemoi International Ltd: Results of AGM

Anemoi International Ltd (AMOI) Anemoi International Ltd: Results of AGM 17-Jun-2026 / 15:30 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Anemoi International Ltd (Reuters: AMOI.L, Bloomberg: AMOI:LN) ("Anemoi" or the "Company") Results of AGM The Company held its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") on 17 June 2026. All resolutions set out in the AGM notice previously published were duly passed with over 99% of all votes cast. END Enquiries: -- Anemoi International Ltd enquiries@anemoi-international.com

www.anemoi-international.com

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ISIN: VGG0419A1057 Category Code: RAG TIDM: AMOI LEI Code: 213800MIKNEVN81JIR76 Sequence No.: 432158 EQS News ID: 2348418 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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June 17, 2026 10:30 ET (14:30 GMT)