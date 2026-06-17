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WKN: A2QEB6 | ISIN: VGG0419A1057 | Ticker-Symbol: K14
Frankfurt
16.06.26 | 08:01
0,016 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ANEMOI INTERNATIONAL LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ANEMOI INTERNATIONAL LTD 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
17.06.2026 17:03 Uhr
182 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Anemoi International Ltd: Results of AGM

DJ Anemoi International Ltd: Results of AGM 

Anemoi International Ltd (AMOI) 
Anemoi International Ltd: Results of AGM 
17-Jun-2026 / 15:30 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Anemoi International Ltd 
 
(Reuters: AMOI.L, Bloomberg: AMOI:LN) 
 
("Anemoi" or the "Company") 

Results of AGM 

The Company held its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") on 17 June 2026. All resolutions set out in the AGM notice 
previously published were duly passed with over 99% of all votes cast. 

END 

Enquiries:              --   
 
Anemoi International Ltd    enquiries@anemoi-international.com

www.anemoi-international.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     VGG0419A1057 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:     AMOI 
LEI Code:   213800MIKNEVN81JIR76 
Sequence No.: 432158 
EQS News ID:  2348418 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2348418&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 17, 2026 10:30 ET (14:30 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

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