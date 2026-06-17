Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted Bohus ASA shares to trading on First North NOK, with effect from June 18, 2026.

The shares will be traded on the First North NOK segment.

Short name: BOHUSo Round lot: 1 Currency: NOK Clearing: CCP cleared Settlement: VPS, Norway ISIN code: NO0013753XXX Order book ID: 520295 Market Segment / no: First North NOK / 195 Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table MIC Code: ONSE

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.