Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2026) - PesoRama Inc. (TSXV: PESO) (OTC Pink: PSSOF) (FSE: ZE6) ("PesoRama" or the "Company"), a Canadian company operating dollar stores in Mexico under the JOi Dollar Plus brand, is pleased to announce that it has filed and been receipted for a final short form prospectus (the "Final Prospectus") with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the Provinces of Canada, except Québec, with respect to its previously announced "best-efforts" public offering of convertible debentures (the "Convertible Debentures") of the Company for aggregate gross proceeds of $21.0 million (the "Offering").

The closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about June 18, 2026. The TSX Venture Exchange has conditionally approved the Offering and the listing of the Convertible Debentures, subject to customary conditions.

Delivery of the Final Prospectus and any amendments thereto will be satisfied in accordance with the "access equals delivery" provisions of applicable securities legislation. The Final Prospectus is accessible on the Company's SEDAR+ profile on www.sedarplus.ca. Prospective investors under the Offering should read the Final Prospectus and the documents incorporated by reference therein before making an investment decision.

An electronic or paper copy of the Final Prospectus and any amendment may be obtained, without charge, from Canaccord Genuity Corp. ("Canaccord") by telephone at +1 (416) 869-7317 or by email at ecm@cgf.com by providing the contact with an email address or mailing address, as applicable.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in the United States or in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the 1933 Act, or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

About PesoRama Inc.

PesoRama, operating under the JOi Dollar Plus brand, is a Mexican value dollar store retailer. PesoRama launched operations in 2019 in Mexico City and the surrounding areas targeting high density, high traffic locations. PesoRama's 37 stores, with anticipated store openings by end of June expected to bring the total to 40, offer consistent merchandise offerings which include items in the following categories: household goods, pet supplies, seasonal products, party supplies, health and beauty, snack food items, confectionery and more. For more information visit: http://pesorama.ca.

Cautionary Note

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including, among other things, statements regarding the completion of the Offering, the closing date of the Offering and the listing of the Convertible Debentures on the TSX Venture Exchange. While the Company believes that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements, including due to changes in consumer behaviour, general economic factors, the ability of the Company to execute its strategies, the availability of capital and the risk factors which are discussed in greater detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual information form for the year ended January 31, 2026 and filed under the Company's profile on www.sedarplus.ca. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. PesoRama undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of PesoRama, its securities, or its financial or operating results (as applicable).

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301904

Source: PesoRama Inc.