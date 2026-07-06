Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 6, 2026) - PesoRama Inc. (TSXV: PESO) ("PesoRama" or the "Company"), a Canadian company operating dollar stores in Mexico under the JOi Dollar Plus brand, announces the upcoming opening of three new stores in July.

Store #41 - Cholula

Store #41 a 7,104 square feet retail store located in the historic center of Cholula. The store will offer a modern and comfortable shopping environment designed to enhance the customer experience. Its location in the city's historic district provides visibility and strong pedestrian traffic, supported by its proximity to historic churches, the municipal market, government offices, and other key traffic generators. Estimated opening: July 2026.

Store #42 - Grand Outlet Cuernavaca

Store #42 a 3,660 square feet retail store located at Grand Outlet Cuernavaca, marking the Company's second location in the state of Morelos. Strategically positioned adjacent to the Mexico-Cuernavaca Federal Highway, the store will be part of a modern mixed-use retail destination featuring more than 143 stores, with a diverse mix of shopping, dining, and entertainment offerings that drive consistent visitor traffic. Estimated opening: July 2026.

Store #43 - Galerías San Juan del Río

Store #43 a 6,351 square feet retail store located within Galerías San Juan del Río. The store will provide a modern and comfortable shopping experience as part of one of the region's retail destinations. The shopping center features 81 retail units and offers a broad mix of national and international brands, services, and entertainment, making it a key commercial and community hub for the surrounding area. Estimated opening: July 2026.

"The opening of stores 41, 42, and 43, mark an important step in our expansion and further increase accessibility for Mexican consumers who want to shop at our stores," said Rahim Bhaloo, Founder, CEO & Chairman of PesoRama. "We have identified a robust pipeline of high density traffic areas where there is an opportunity to open additional stores to drive continued growth and success."





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Engaged Atrium Research Corporation

PesoRama is pleased to announce it has engaged the services of Atrium Research Corporation ("Atrium"), a leading company sponsored research firm. Atrium will publish various research reports on Company based on publicly available information, industry data, and discussions with management. Atrium will also host two recorded interviews with Company's management team to present the investment case in an interview format. In exchange for its research services, Atrium will receive cash compensation in the amount of $10,500 per quarter for the services listed above. The services will be provided for 12 months beginning on July 1st, 2026. At the end of the Term, the agreement will be deemed to remain in place and be extended on a quarter-to-quarter basis at $10,500 per quarter, unless otherwise agreed to by the parties or the agreement is terminated by either party. This engagement is subject to TSXV approval.

Atrium and the Company are arm's-length parties, and neither Atrium nor its insiders holds any shares or options to purchase shares in the issued and outstanding capital of the Company.

About Atrium Research

Atrium Research provides institutional quality company sponsored research on public equities in North America. Its investment philosophy takes a 3-5 year view on equities currently being overlooked by the market. Its research process emphasizes understanding the key performance metrics for each specific company, trustworthy management teams, and an in-depth valuation analysis. Atrium Research is wholly owned and operated by its Co-Founders, Ben Pirie and Nicholas Cortellucci.

About PesoRama Inc.

PesoRama, operating under the JOi Dollar Plus brand, is a Mexican value dollar store retailer. PesoRama launched operations in 2019 in Mexico City and the surrounding areas targeting high density, high traffic locations. PesoRama's 39 stores (soon to be 43) offer consistent merchandise offerings which include items in the following categories: household goods, pet supplies, seasonal products, party supplies, health and beauty, snack food items, confectionery and more. For more information, visit: http://pesorama.ca.

Cautionary Note

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including, among other things, statements regarding the Company's planned expansion, new store openings and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate. While the Company believes that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements, including due to changes in consumer behaviour, general economic factors, the ability of the Company to execute its strategies, the availability of capital and the risk factors which are discussed in greater detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's prospectus dated January 31, 2022 and filed under the Company's profile on www.sedarplus.ca. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. PesoRama undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of PesoRama, its securities, or its financial or operating results (as applicable).

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304130

Source: PesoRama Inc.