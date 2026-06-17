Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2026) - IAMGOLD Corporation (TSX: IMG) (NYSE: IAG) ("IAMGOLD" or the "Company") today announced that it has amended its senior secured revolving credit facility (the "Credit Facility"), increasing the total available commitments and extending the maturity, while enhancing overall financial flexibility with improved pricing. Under the amended terms, the Credit Facility has been increased from $650 million to $850 million and the maturity date has been extended to June 17, 2030, from December 20, 2028. The amended facility also includes an accordion feature of up to $250 million, providing the potential to further increase total available liquidity, subject to lender approval. The facility remains undrawn.

"We would like to thank our lenders for their continued support and confidence in IAMGOLD," commented Renaud Adams, President and Chief Executive Officer of IAMGOLD. "The increased size, extended maturity and improved pricing strengthen our financial position, lowers our cost of capital, and provides meaningful flexibility as we advance our operating portfolio and execute on internal growth opportunities."

The amended Credit Facility benefits from improved pricing, with the applicable interest rate now set at SOFR plus a margin of 1.875% to 2.875%, based on the Company's total net leverage ratio, compared to the previous margin of 2.75% to 3.75%. The pricing grid has also been widened to accommodate a broader range of leverage levels, and the maximum total net leverage ratio covenant has been increased to 4.0x. Standby fees have also been reduced, with the increased availability under the larger facility achieved at no incremental notional standby cost. The amended terms reflect the Company's strengthened balance sheet and outlook, providing reduced borrowing costs and enhanced covenant flexibility to support capital allocation and corporate initiatives. The Credit Facility remains secured by certain of the Company's assets, supported by guarantees and pledges of shares from certain subsidiaries.

The transaction was supported by a syndicate of lenders with National Bank of Canada acting as administrative agent, and National Bank Capital Markets and RBC Capital Markets acting as Co-Lead Arrangers and Joint Bookrunners.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD is an intermediate gold producer and developer based in Canada with operating mines in North America and West Africa, including Côté Gold (Canada), Westwood (Canada) and Essakane (Burkina Faso). The Côté Gold Mine is among the largest gold mines in production in Canada, which IAMGOLD operates in a 70|30 partnership with Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd. ("SMM"). In addition, the Company has an established portfolio of early stage and advanced exploration projects within high potential mining districts, including the large-scale Nelligan Mining Complex located in Quebec, Canada. IAMGOLD employs approximately 3,700 people and is committed to maintaining its culture of accountable mining through high standards of Environmental, Social and Governance practices. IAMGOLD is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: IAG) and the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: IMG).

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

All information included in this news release, including any information as to the Company's vision, strategy, future financial or operating performance and other statements that express management's expectations or estimates of future performance or impact, including statements in respect of the prospects and/or development of the Company's projects, other than statements of historical fact, constitutes forward-looking information or forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") and such forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words such as "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", "continue", "expect", "budget", "aim", "can", "focus", "forecast", "anticipate", "estimate", "maintain", "believe", "intend", "plan", "schedule", "guidance", "outlook", "potential", "seek", "targets", "cover", "strategy", "during", "ongoing", "subject to", "future", "objectives", "opportunities", "committed", "prospective", "likely", "progress", "strive", "sustain", "effort", "extend", "remain", "pursue", "predict", or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology.

The Company cautions the reader that forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, financial, operational and other risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors, including those described below, which could cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and, as such, undue reliance must not be placed on them. Forward-looking statements are also based on numerous material factors and assumptions, including as described in this news release, including with respect to: the Company's present and future business strategies; operations performance within expected ranges; anticipated future production and cash flows; local and global economic conditions and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future; the price of precious metals, other minerals and key commodities; projected mineral grades; international exchanges rates; anticipated capital and operating costs; the availability and timing of required governmental and other approvals for the construction of the Company's projects.

Risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements include, without limitation: the Company's business strategies and its ability to execute thereon; the development and execution of implementing strategies to meet the Company's sustainability vision and targets; security risks, including civil unrest, war or terrorism and disruptions to the Company's supply chain and transit routes as a result of such security risks, particularly in Burkina Faso and the Sahel region surrounding the Company's Essakane mine; the availability of labour and qualified contractors; the availability of key inputs for the Company's operations and disruptions in global supply chains; the volatility of the Company's securities; litigation; contests over title to properties, particularly title to undeveloped properties; mine closure and rehabilitation risks; the lack of availability of insurance covering all of the risks associated with a mining company's operations; unexpected geological conditions; competition and consolidation in the mining sector; the profitability of the Company being highly dependent on the condition and results of the mining industry as a whole, and the gold mining industry in particular; changes in the global prices for gold, and commodities used in the operation of the Company's business (including, but not limited to diesel, fuel oil and electricity); legal, litigation, legislative, political or economic risks and new developments in the jurisdictions in which the Company carries on business, including the imposition of tariffs by the United States on Canadian products; changes in taxes, including mining tax regimes; the failure to obtain in a timely manner from authorities key permits, authorizations or approvals necessary for transactions, exploration, development or operation, operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities, including geotechnical difficulties and major equipment failure; the availability of capital; the level of liquidity and capital resources; access to capital markets and financing; the Company's level of indebtedness; the Company's ability to satisfy covenants under its credit facilities; changes in interest rates; adverse changes in the Company's credit rating; the Company's choices in capital allocation; effectiveness of the Company's ongoing cost containment efforts; the Company's ability to execute on de-risking activities and measures to improve operations; availability of specific assets to meet contractual obligations; risks related to third-party contractors, including reduced control over aspects of the Company's operations and/or the failure and/or the effectiveness of contractors to perform; risks arising from holding derivative instruments; changes in U.S. dollar and other currency exchange rates or gold lease rates; capital and currency controls in foreign jurisdictions; assessment of carrying values for the Company's assets, including the ongoing potential for material impairment and/or write-downs of such assets; the speculative nature of exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities or grades of reserves; the fact that reserves and resources, expected metallurgical recoveries, capital and operating costs are estimates which may require revision; the presence of unfavourable content in ore deposits, including clay and coarse gold; inaccuracies in life of mine plans; failure to meet operational targets; equipment malfunctions; information systems security threats and cybersecurity; laws and regulations governing the protection of the environment (including greenhouse gas emission reduction and other energy transition requirements; the uncertainty surrounding the interpretation of omnibus Bill C-59 and the related amendments to the Competition Act (Canada); employee relations and labour disputes; the maintenance of tailings storage facilities and the potential for a major spill or failure of the tailings facilities due to uncontrollable events, lack of reliable infrastructure, including access to roads, bridges, power sources and water supplies; physical and regulatory risks related to climate change; unpredictable weather patterns and challenging weather conditions at mine sites; disruptions from weather related events resulting in limited or no productivity such as forest fires, severe storms, flooding, drought, heavy snowfall, poor air quality, and extreme heat or cold; attraction and retention of key employees and other qualified personnel; availability and increasing costs associated with mining inputs and labour, negotiations with respect to new, reasonable collective labour agreements and/or collective bargaining agreements may not be agreed to; the ability of contractors to timely complete projects on acceptable terms; the relationship with the communities surrounding the Company's operations and projects; indigenous rights or claims; illegal mining; the potential direct or indirect operational impacts resulting from external factors, including infectious diseases, pandemics, or other public health emergencies; and the inherent risks involved in the exploration, development and mining business generally. Please see the Company's Annual Information Form available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca or Form 40-F available on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar for a comprehensive discussion of the risks faced by the Company and which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301910

Source: IAMGOLD Corporation