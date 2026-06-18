AM Best will speak at the 14th annual International Takaful Summit, which will take place from 30 June 2026 to 2 July 2026 in London.

Mahesh Mistry, senior director, head of analytics in AM Best's London office, will be speaking on the following, "Credit Rating View on Sustainability, Climate Change and Corporate Social Responsibility within (Re)Takaful." During the session, Mistry will discuss the benefits (re)takaful holds toward corporate social responsibility; how climate change is affecting the (re)takaful model; considerations from a sustainability standpoint; challenges and emerging risks the sector is facing; and the financial resilience of the (re)takaful model.

In his role at AM Best, Mistry is responsible for managing a team of analysts that cover insurers and reinsurers operating worldwide, with a particular focus on the United Kingdom and London market, Africa, Middle East, Eastern Europe and Bermuda.

AM Best is a sponsor of the International Takaful Summit, which brings together global leaders, regulators and other stakeholders driving takaful adoption across key regions. The summit will include sessions that focus on Lloyd's and the London Market's role in catalysing takaful growth; how artificial intelligence and digitalization is impacting the segment; and the future of inclusive protection from microtakaful.

To learn more about the summit, visit here.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com

Copyright 2026 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260618968586/en/

Contacts:

Charlotte Shoesmith

Executive Assistant and Events

Coordinator

+44 77 6496 0705

charlotte.shoesmith@ambest.com