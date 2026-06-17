NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NYSE American LLC ("NYSE American" or the "Exchange") announced today that the staff of NYSE Regulation has determined to immediately suspend trading in the common stock of Perfect Moment Ltd. (the "Company") - ticker symbol PMNT - from NYSE American.On June 12, 2026, NYSE American announced that it was commencing proceedings to delist the Company. The Company had the right to request a review of this determination by the Listings Qualifications Panel of the Committee for Review of the Board of Directors of the Exchange. On June 17, 2026, the Company confirmed that it will not exercise that right. Accordingly, NYSE American will now suspend trading in the common stock and will file a delisting application with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.ContactsCompany Contacts:Investor Relations Contact:Gateway GroupCody Slach, Greg Robles949.574.3860PMNT@gateway-grp.comPress Contact:press@perfectmoment.comNYSE Contact:NYSE CommunicationsPublicRelations-NYSE@ice.com

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