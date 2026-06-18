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WKN: A1T90L | ISIN: SE0005162880 | Ticker-Symbol: DMN
München
17.06.26 | 08:00
0,095 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DIAMYD MEDICAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DIAMYD MEDICAL AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0900,10111:50
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.06.2026 08:30 Uhr
46 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Diamyd Medical AB (publ): Diamyd Medical announces update regarding interim CFO

Diamyd Medical today announces that Anna Styrud, appointed interim CFO in Diamyd Medical, will not be able to start her position as previously communicated due to changes in her availability. A review to find a new successor to the CFO position has begun.

About Diamyd Medical
Diamyd Medical is a Swedish biotechnology company focused on precision medicine approaches for type 1 diabetes and biological manufacturing. The Company's investigational drug candidate retogatein, based on recombinant GAD65, was evaluated in the Phase 3 DIAGNODE-3 trial in recent-onset type 1 diabetes. The Company has established a facility for manufacturing of biological products in Umeå, Sweden. Diamyd Medical's B share is traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker DMYD B. FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Adviser.

For further information, please contact:
Anders Essen-Möller, CEO
Phone: +46 705 51 06 79
E-mail: anders.essen-moller@diamyd.com

Diamyd Medical AB (publ)
Box 7349, SE-103 90 Stockholm, Sweden. Phone: +46 8 661 00 26
E-mail: info@diamyd.com Org. nr: 556242-3797 Website: https://www.diamyd.com

The information was provided by the contact person above, for publication on 08.30 CET, June 18, 2026.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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