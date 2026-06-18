PRESS

RELEASE

Nanterre, France

Thursday, June 18, 2026

FORVIA signs agreement with GDELS for the transfer of Augsburg site, securing employment and supporting long-term industrial development

FORVIA, a global automotive technology supplier, has signed an agreement with General Dynamics European Land Systems (GDELS) for the transfer of its Augsburg site in Germany.

This agreement reflects FORVIA's proactive approach to adapting its industrial footprint in a rapidly evolving environment while ensuring sustainable solutions for its people, customers, and operations.

Subject to regulatory approvals and the completion of applicable information and consultation processes with employee representatives, the transaction will include the transfer of the site and approximately 300 employees.

Securing jobs while enabling a new industrial perspective

Through this agreement, FORVIA and GDELS intend to provide a clear and sustainable future for the Augsburg site, leveraging complementary industrial capabilities and long-term development perspectives. Both companies have developed a comprehensive and joint upskilling plan over the next nine months to support new defense activities requirements, leveraging established automotive skills in manufacturing excellence and quality at scale.

- With this agreement, FORVIA and GDELS should secure current workforce while enabling the Augsburg site to gradually adapt to defense activities, laying the foundations for its long-term industrial future. The talent and proven expertise of our workforce in manufacturing excellence and industrial ramp-ups will be a key asset as the site enters its next phase of development." commented Jean-Pierre Schmitt, SVP Europe Division, FORVIA Clean Mobility.

Ensuring continuity for customers and operations

Customer satisfaction remains a top priority throughout the transition. Dedicated FORVIA's teams will ensure seamless execution of ongoing programs and maintain long-term partnerships with customers.

A responsible transformation aligned with IGNITE plan

This agreement contributes to preserving jobs and the long-term sustainability of the Augsburg site, while supporting an improvement in FORVIA's financial profile.

This transaction is fully aligned with the first phase of the IGNITE plan, presented during FORVIA's Capital Markets Day, which aims to focus the Group's activities and to strengthen its competitiveness in a transforming environment.

Press Analysts Christophe MALBRANQUE

Director Influence Groupe

+33 (0) 6 21 96 23 53

christophe.malbranque@forvia.com Adeline MICKELER

Group Vice President Investor Relations

+33 (0) 6 61 30 90 90

adeline.mickeler@forvia.com Audrey ÉPÈCHE

Head of Media Relations

+33 (0) 6 15 98 23 53

audrey.epeche@forvia.com Sébastien LEROY

Group Deputy Investor Relations Director

+33 (0) 6 26 89 33 69

sebastien.leroy@forvia.com

FORVIA, a global automotive technology supplier, comprises the complementary technology and industrial strengths of Faurecia and HELLA. With over 137 500 people, including more than 12,000 R&D engineers across 40+ countries, FORVIA provides a unique and comprehensive approach to the automotive challenges of today and tomorrow. Composed of 6 business groups and a strong IP portfolio of over 12,400 patents, FORVIA is focused on becoming the preferred innovation and integration partner for OEMs worldwide. In 2025, the Group achieved a consolidated revenue of 26.2 billion euros prior to IFRS 5. FORVIA SE is listed on the Euronext Paris market under the FRVIA mnemonic code and is a component of the SBF 120 index. FORVIA aims to be a change maker committed to foreseeing and making the mobility transformation happen. www.forvia.com