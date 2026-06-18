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WKN: A1W16N | ISIN: HU0000123096 | Ticker-Symbol: RIG2
Stuttgart
18.06.26 | 11:32
33,360 Euro
+0,48 % +0,160
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Pharma
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CECE Composite Index
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33,20033,76012:04
ACCESS Newswire
18.06.2026 11:38 Uhr
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Gedeon Richter Plc.: Deadline Extended for 2026 Semmelweis-Richter Journalism Award Applications

Following strong interest and numerous requests, the application deadline for the 2026 Semmelweis-Richter Journalism Award has been extended by two weeks. Submissions are now accepted until June 23, 2026, 23:59 CET.

BUDAPEST, HU / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2026 / Building on the success of its inaugural edition, the award continues to recognise outstanding journalism that contributes to public understanding of key health issues and fosters informed discussion across Europe. The initiative is organised by Semmelweis University, Hungary's leading medical and health sciences institution, in partnership with Gedeon Richter, a Hungary-based, innovation-driven specialty pharmaceutical company.

Entries are invited in two categories: Women's Health and Pharmaceutical Strategies and Innovation, the latter placing particular emphasis on cardiovascular therapies. The organisers welcome high-quality reporting that sheds light on pressing or underrepresented health topics, addresses stigma, and supports improved awareness and treatment.

The first edition drew significant international attention, with close to 70 submissions from more than 20 European countries. Articles published in prominent outlets such as The Times, The Guardian, La República, and Süddeutsche Zeitung were among those entered, highlighting the award's broad reach and relevance.

Eligibility remains unchanged for the extended deadline. Submitted articles must have been published between March 1, 2025, and March 31, 2026. Each applicant may submit up to two pieces, with a maximum of one entry per category. Submissions should be provided as scanned copies (for print), publicly accessible links (for online content), or screenshots in the case of paywalled articles. All materials must be in English or accompanied by an English translation, alongside the original version.

Applications can be submitted via the official website:
https://semmelweisrichteraward.com/

An expert jury will assess entries based on journalistic excellence, depth of research, originality, societal impact, and clarity of communication.

The total prize fund amounts to €45,000, with awards granted in both categories: €10,000 for first place, €7,500 for second, and €5,000 for third. The winners will be announced in the final week of July 2026.

All six award recipients will be invited to attend the official ceremony in October 2026 at Semmelweis University in Budapest, with travel and accommodation fully covered.

Contact:
Mr. Róbert Cseszregi
+36300164502
press@semmelweis.hu

SOURCE: Gedeon Richter Plc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/deadline-extended-for-2026-semmelweis-richter-journalism-award-applic-1178988

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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