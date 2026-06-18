Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2026) - GT Resources Inc. (TSXV: GT) (OTCQB: CGTRF) (FSE: 7N1) the ("Company" or "GT") is pleased to announce it has begun the 2026 field program on the CD Project in Yukon's Dawson Range Gold Belt, located near Carmacks (the "Property" or "CD") (Figure 1). CD hosts a gold - copper porphyry target, with valid drill permits until 2033 and co-incident soil and geophysical anomalies.

The CD Project exhibits significant geological parallels to Western Copper and Gold's Casino deposit, situated 90 kilometers to the northwest. The Casino deposit hosts a Measured and Indicated Resource Estimate of 7.6 billion pounds of copper and 14.8 million ounces of gold (Roth et al. 2022 ).

"The current work program includes a focused airborne MobileMT survey ("Mobile MagnetoTellurics"). This natural-field EM ("ElectroMagnetic") technology was specifically chosen for its ability to map subsurface resistivity and conductivity to help identify disseminated sulphide mineralization, porphyry alteration, and structure that VTEM ("Versatile Time Domain Electromagnetic") surveys may not detect. Integrating MobileMT data with the existing ground-based IP ('Induced Polarization") and magnetics, will allow GT to develop a comprehensive 3D model to refine the highest-priority drill targets," commented Neil Pettigrew, Vice President of Exploration.

Exploration Plan - Next Steps

2026

The 2026 field season is dedicated to high-resolution data acquisition to refine targets before GT's maiden drilling program at CD, which is located in the Dawson Range Gold Belt, an area of heightened exploration activity in recent years.

An airborne MobileMT ("Mobile MagnetoTellurics") survey will be flown over the Maloney porphyry target mapping subsurface resistivity and conductivity features, to help identify disseminated sulphide mineralization, porphyry-style alteration, and structure - features that may be too subtle for conventional VTEM surveys to detect.

Additionally, field reconnaissance mapping, prospecting, and soil sampling will be undertaken over the Maloney porphyry and Schist vein targets to gain additional understanding of the lithology, alteration, and structure of these areas.

Following the survey and field program, GT will integrate the new data with existing ground-based IP and magnetics to develop a comprehensive 3D model to target the highest priority drill targets.

New MobileMT data integrated with existing datasets will allow GT to improve the definition of Maloney porphyry targets, to reduce the reliance on broadly spaced or conceptual drill testing, and to support more efficient allocation of exploration capital.

2027

GT currently intends to conduct a 2,500 to 3,000 meter diamond drill program. This campaign will be designed to systematically test the gold-rich copper porphyry potential and the high-grade gold-silver vein targets at CD.

CD Property Geology & Targets:

Maloney Target: Similarities to the Gold - Rich Casino Copper Porphyry Deposit

Geology: Similar rock types, ages, alteration and structures (Figure 1 and 2)



Lithology & Timing: Gold-copper mineralization is associated with late Cretaceous porphyritic felsic intrusive rocks (Casino / Prospector Mountain suites). These units intrude older Whitehorse Suite granites and Snowcap assemblage gneisses/schists. Structural Control: The intersection of regional northwest and northeast-trending structures, providing dilation for porphyry emplacement. Alteration: Brecciation and veining with widespread potassic and local phyllic+propylitic alteration.





Similar rock types, ages, alteration and structures (Figure 1 and 2) Geophysics: Geophysical anomalies coincident with geochemical anomalies (Figure 3).



Magnetic Core: A central magnetic high anomaly associated with porphyritic Intrusive rocks and coincident with Cu-in-soil anomaly. Chargeability Halo: An IP chargeability anomaly flanking the core magnetic anomaly coincident with Au-in-soil anomaly.





Geophysical anomalies coincident with geochemical anomalies (Figure 3). Geochemical Footprint & Historical Validation:



CD hosts a 1,200 m x 400 m gold-copper-molybdenum anomaly (Figure 3). Historical drilling (only 6 holes) demonstrated the presence of a mineralized system but notably failed to test the recently defined primary IP and gold in-soil target further to the northeast. Drilling (1970s) 0.15% Cu over 15.2 m (hole 76-2) 0.09 g/t Au, 0.10% Cu over 21.3 m (hole 76-4) Trenching (1970s) 0.43 g/t Au, 0.15% Cu, 196 ppm Mo over 5 m Grab Samples (2011-2018) 0.81 g/t Au, below a 632 ppm Au-in-soil sample Soils (2011-2018) Peak soil values of 1,270 ppm Au, 1,485 ppm Cu, and 42 ppm Mo



Schist target, an untested vein hosted gold-silver system

Undrilled

Large gold-arsenic in-soil anomaly (2,000m x 500m).

1.67 g/t Au over 6.5 meters in historical (2011) trench chip samples.

in historical (2011) trench chip samples. 6.29 g/t Au and 7.6 g/t Ag; 2.78 g/t Au and 25.7 g/t Ag in historical (2013-2015) grab samples .

in historical (2013-2015) grab samples . Potential similarities to nearby gold-silver Klaza and gold-arsenic Coffee deposits.

Figure 1. (A) Location map of the CD project and nearby projects within the Dawson Range Gold Belt, overlain on the tectonic assemblage map of the Yukon. (B) Regional geology surrounding the CD project with locations of the porphyry (also known as Maloney) and Schist targets, including location of nearby deposits, notably those of similar late Cretaceous age "Casino & Prospector Mountain Suite" (red triangles).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6502/301938_ef1304c1247dab5f_001full.jpg

Figure 2. Simplified geology of CD's porphyry target compared to the Casino deposit.

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https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6502/301938_ef1304c1247dab5f_002full.jpg

Figure 3. 3D Isometric view looking northwest of CD's porphyry target showing a core defined by an inverted magnetic high (purple) flanked by an IP chargeability high rim (orange). This pattern is interpreted to be a magnetic porphyritic intrusive plunging to the southeast surrounded by an alteration halo, brecciation and veining similar to the mineralized breccia zone which surrounds an unmineralized porphyry intrusive core at the Casino deposit.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6502/301938_ef1304c1247dab5f_003full.jpg

Figure 4. Shist Gold - Silver Target, showing widespread arsenic-in soil anomalies and location of 2011 trenches

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https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6502/301938_ef1304c1247dab5f_004full.jpg

Geology and Mineralization

The CD Project lies within the Yukon-Tanana terrane (Figure 1), a continental arc that developed along the ancient Pacific margin of North America from the Late Devonian to Permian and is situated between the Tintina Fault to the northeast, and the Denali Fault to the southwest. In the CD Project vicinity, specifically the Maloney target area, the terrane is dominated by the Devonian and older rocks of the Snowcap Assemblage, which is in turn dominated by fine clastic rocks, quartzite and conglomerate, including marble horizons metamorphosed to amphibolite grade. The Snowcap Assemblage has been intruded by numerous intermediate to felsic granitoid batholiths since the early Jurassic, notably in the Casino and CD areas by the voluminous mid-Cretaceous Whitehorse Suite. The Whitehorse Suite intrusive event was followed by a more restricted late Cretaceous Casino / Prospector Mountain Suite (~79-72 million years) felsic intrusive event which is closely associated with mineralization at the Casino and Klaza deposits. (Figure 1 & 2).

Geological mapping and exploration in general at CD has historically been complicated by limited outcrop, surficial cover, loess and deep weathering, typical of parts of the unglaciated Yukon Plateau. From what little outcrop is available, the geology, structure and intrusive relationships at the CD Project have many analogs to the Casino deposit. At Casino a late Cretaceous porphyry (Patton Porphyry) has intruded and brecciated surrounding Snowcap and Whitehorse rocks. This strongly phyllic and potassic altered-breccias which hosts the gold-rich copper mineralization contains abundant disseminated pyrite and chalcopyrite and forms a discrete (~1,800 x 1,000 m) pipe shaped halo surrounding the relatively massive Patton Porphyry (Figure 2). At CD, mapping indicates similar relationships with both Snowcap and Whitehorse suite rocks intruded by late Casino / Prospector suite age (75 million years) porphyritic rocks with widespread potassic and phyllic alteration and local brecciation. Geophysical data at CD displays a similar geometry to Casino with a magnetic core interpreted to represent a porphyry plug plunging to the southeast flanked by an IP chargeability rim (Figure 3).

Another style of mineralization present at CD is the vein hosted gold-silver mineralization present at the Schist target (Figure 4). Less is known about this style of mineralization, and no drilling has every been conducted. The mineralization at Schist may be related to the nearby, younger Klaza-style vein hosted gold-silver-lead-zinc deposit or the older Coffee-style disseminated gold-arsenic deposit (Figure 1). The Schist target comprises gold, silver and arsenic bearing veins in hydrothermally altered metamorphic rocks. Mineralization within the veins consists of fine-grained disseminated pyrite and arsenopyrite with manganese oxide, limonite and sericite alteration. The Schist target contains a widespread (2,000 x 500 m) gold and arsenic-in-soil anomaly and numerous placer mining claims have recently been staked in the area.

Structurally, CD, Casino and Klaza are all located near the intersection of large-scale northwest and smaller scale northeast structures which may provide dilation for late Cretaceous porphyry intrusions and/or hydrothermal vein formation.

References

Paulter, J., 2018. Technical Report on the CD Project in the Dawson Range Copper - Gold belt, Yukon territory for Strategic Metals Ltd.

Roth, D., Hester, M., Marek, J.M., Tahija, L.M., Schulze, C., Friedman, D., Weston, S., 2022. Casino Project Form 43-101F1 Technical Report, Feasibility Study, Yukon, Canada.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this release has been reviewed and approved by Neil Pettigrew, M.Sc., P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration and a director of the Company and the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About GT Resources

GT Resources Inc. (TSXV: GT) (OTCQB: CGTRF) (FSE: 7N1) is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and de-risking of district-scale assets in top tier mining jurisdictions. The Company's strategy is driven by a disciplined, science-based methodology designed to create shareholder value by advancing high-potential properties toward production within robust regulatory frameworks.

In Finland, the Company is advancing its flagship Läntinen Koillismaa ("LK") Project, which hosts significant mineral resources including palladium, platinum, gold, copper, and nickel. In Canada, GT maintains a portfolio of earlier-stage, pre-resource projects targeting critical and precious metals. The quality and scale of the Company's project portfolio has attracted strategic investment from Glencore plc, one of the world's largest diversified natural resource companies.

Follow GT Resources on LinkedIn, Twitter, and at https://gtresourcesinc.com/ .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Derrick Weyrauch"

President & CEO, Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release is not an offer or a solicitation of an offer of securities for sale in the United States of America. The common shares of GT Resources Inc. have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration.

Information set forth in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address a company's expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, risks associated with project development; the need for additional financing; operational risks associated with mining and mineral processing; fluctuations in mineral and commodity prices; title matters; environmental liability claims and insurance; reliance on key personnel; the absence of dividends; competition; dilution; the volatility of our common share price and volume; and the impact of governmental entities. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

Mineralization at Casino is not necessarily indicative of mineralization at the CD project.

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Source: GT Resources Inc.