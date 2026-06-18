Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2026) - Cassiar Gold Corp. (TSXV: GLDC) (OTCQX: CGLCF) ("Cassiar Gold" or the "Company"), a Canadian gold exploration company focused on advancing its flagship Cassiar Gold Property in northern British Columbia, is pleased to announce the official opening of its exploration camp and the launch of its fully funded 2026 field season. The Company has initiated Phase 1 of its 2026 diamond drilling program, targeting 10,000 meters, with drilling commencing at the Taurus Deposit in the Cassiar North project area. Concurrently, Cassiar Gold is actively evaluating high-priority targets at Cassiar South, leveraging its extensive district-scale land package and established infrastructure.

2026 Exploration Program Underway

The 2026 exploration campaign marks a significant milestone for Cassiar Gold as the Company continues to build on recent successes and expand its resource base. Field crews have mobilized to the Cassiar Gold Property, and the camp is now fully operational to support the upcoming season's activities.

Key highlights of the 2026 program include:

Phase 1 Drilling at Taurus Deposit: The Company has commenced an initial 10,000-metre diamond drill program at the Taurus Deposit, focusing on resource expansion and infill drilling. The Taurus Deposit hosts a substantial near-surface, bulk-tonnage gold resource, Inferred: 0.95 g/t Au for 1.93 million ounces of gold [1] in addition to Indicated: 1.43 g/t Au for 410,000 ounces of gold [1] , with 91% of ounces occurring within 150 metres of surface, and remains open for expansion laterally and at depth. Drilling will target extensions of known mineralization, step-outs beyond the current resource block model, and infill gaps to improve resource confidence.

Cassiar South Target Evaluation: In parallel with drilling at Taurus, Cassiar Gold's technical team is conducting field-based investigations and target prioritization at Cassiar South. This area is renowned for its high-grade, past-producing quartz vein systems, which historically yielded over 315,000 ounces of gold at average head grades between 10 and 20 g/t Au [1] . The 2026 program will focus on evaluating extensions of known veins, testing for blind parallel and stacked vein systems, and integrating new geophysical and geochemical data to refine drill targets.

Priority Target Evaluation: Newcoast, Hopeful, and Snow Creek. As part of the 2026 exploration program, Cassiar Gold is advancing a systematic evaluation of high-priority regional targets across its district-scale property. The technical team is actively integrating geological, geochemical, and geophysical datasets to refine and prioritize drill targets at the Newcoast, Hopeful, and Snow Creek prospects. At Newcoast, previous drilling has confirmed broad intervals of gold mineralization and the presence of high-grade quartz veining with visible gold, significantly extending the mineralized trend along a 4-kilometre prospective corridor (News Release, January 23, 2026). The Hopeful prospect, situated southeast of the Taurus Deposit, has seen its mineralized footprint expand to a 475 m x 330 m area, with new parallel veins and vein segments identified during the latest field campaign (MD&A, May 29, 2026). At Snow Creek, ongoing analysis of structural and geochemical data is targeting extensions of known mineralization and the identification of new gold-bearing quartz veins in areas with minimal historical exploration. These efforts are designed to unlock additional resource potential and support the Company's strategy of district-scale discovery and growth.

CEO Commentary

"We are excited to launch our fully funded 2026 exploration season at Cassiar Gold, with a robust 10,000-metre drill program underway at the Taurus Deposit and active evaluation of high-grade targets at Cassiar South," said Marco Roque, President and CEO of Cassiar Gold Corp. "Our team's focus remains on expanding our resource base, advancing high-priority targets, and unlocking the full potential of our district-scale property. With strong gold prices, established infrastructure, existing mine permits, and a strong and collaborative relationship with local communities, our team is well positioned to deliver value for our shareholders and stakeholders."

About Cassiar Gold Corp.

Cassiar Gold Corp. is a Canadian gold exploration company holding a 100% interest in its flagship Cassiar Gold Property located in British Columbia, Canada. The Cassiar Gold property spans 590 km2 and consists of two main project areas:

Cassiar North, which hosts an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for the Taurus deposit prepared in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Definition Standards incorporated by reference in NI 43-101. The pit-constrained MRE contains Indicated Mineral Resources of 8.8 million tonnes (Mt) at 1.43 grams per tonne gold (g/t Au) for 410,000 ounces of gold in addition to Inferred Mineral Resources of 63.2 Mt at 0.95 g/t Au for 1.93 million ounces (Moz) of gold using a 0.4 g/t Au cut-off grade; 91% of ounces occur within 150 m of surface (see NI 43-101 Technical Report titled "National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report on the Cassiar Gold Property", prepared by Zelligan, P.Geo, and Jolette, P.Geo, and dated effective June 8, 2025); and Cassiar South, which hosts numerous gold showings, historical workings, and exploration prospects. Historical underground mines in the Cassiar South area have yielded over 315,000 oz of Au at average head grades of between 10 and 20 g/t Au (NI 43-101 Technical Report titled "National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report on the Cassiar Gold Property", prepared by Zelligan, P.Geo, and Jolette, P.Geo, and dated effective June 8, 2025), underscoring the high potential for further discovery and expansion of high-grade orogenic gold veins.

The Company also holds a 100% interest in properties covering most of the Sheep Creek gold camp located near Salmo, British Columbia, Canada. The Sheep Creek gold district ranks as the third largest past- producing orogenic gold district in British Columbia from 1900 to 1951. Minimal exploration work has been conducted since the 1950s.

Qualified Persons

Jill Maxwell, P.Geo., Cassiar Gold Corp.'s VP Exploration, who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 has reviewed and approved the technical information in this press release.

Cassiar Gold Corp. acknowledges, respects, and supports the rights of Traditional First Nations in the lands and communities where we operate.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements including those describing Cassiar Gold's future plans and the expectations of management that a stated result or condition will occur. Any statement addressing future events or conditions necessarily involves inherent risk and uncertainty. Actual results can differ materially from those anticipated by management at the time of writing due to many factors, the majority of which are beyond the control of Cassiar Gold and its management. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements pertaining, directly or indirectly, to: the receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval; the use of proceeds from the Offering; the Company's exploration plans and work commitments; inferred mineral resources, the potential of eventual economic extraction of minerals from the project; the identification of future mineral resources at the project; and the Company's ability to convert existing mineral resources into categories of mineral resources or mineral reserves of increased geological confidence.

Although Cassiar Gold believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties, actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, general economic, market or business conditions, risks associated with the exploration and development industry in general (e.g., operational risks in development, exploration and production; the uncertainty of mineral resource estimates; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to production, costs and expenses, and health, safety and environmental risks), constraint in the availability of services, commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations, changes in legislation impacting the mining industry or tax incentives associated with exploration in the mining industry, adverse weather conditions and uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive. These statements speak only as of the date of this release or as of the date specified in the documents accompanying this release, as the case may be. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as expressly required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

[1] See June 8, 2025, NI43-101 Report titled "National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report on the Cassiar Gold Property" by Zelligan, P.Geo, and Jolette, P.Geo.

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Source: Cassiar Gold Corp.