AIRO Group Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIRO), a next-generation aerospace and defense company, in combination with Sky-Watch A/S, its wholly owned subsidiary, today announced the public unveiling of its RQ-70, a new deep-reach intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) drone, extending ISR capabilities beyond the immediate tactical frontline.

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RQ-70

The announcement was made at Eurosatory 2026, a global event for defense and security held in Paris.

AIRO expects the RQ-70 to enter full-scale production in January 2027, leveraging the Company's existing manufacturing infrastructure and NDAA supply chain capabilities developed through the successful production of the RQ-35 platform. The Company is currently engaged with multiple existing and prospective defense customers regarding future RQ-70 deployment opportunities.

"The RQ-70 is a direct response to what our customers have been asking for, with longer range, greater endurance, and the same operational reliability they have come to expect from the RQ-35," said Joe Burns, AIRO CEO. "Together, these platforms give allied defense forces a complete ISR toolkit, and give AIRO a stronger foundation to compete across a broader set of mission requirements."

The RQ-70 builds on the operational success of the RQ-35 Heidrun, which has been deployed by NATO member and allied forces, and directly addresses growing customer demand for longer-range ISR capability and extended mission endurance. Together, the two platforms establish AIRO as a multi-platform ISR provider equipped to serve a broad spectrum of mission requirements across allied defense forces. The introduction of the RQ-70 deepens AIRO's presence in the defense drone market while expanding its customer base.

Building on the RQ-35's proven operational model, the RQ-70 supports standard hand launch and deep-stall landing, operates in GNSS-denied environments, and incorporates onboard AI to further advance AIRO's AI roadmap. The platform also offers configuration flexibility, including standard, long-range, and VTOL-enabled options. In addition, the RQ-70 features a modular payload and software architecture that can be tailored to specific mission requirements, enabling it to serve as a standalone, full-service ISR drone for many NATO and allied defense customers.

Other key system capabilities include up to 8 hours of endurance for persistent surveillance and longer time on station; ISR operations beyond the front lines with an operational range of 62+ miles (100 km); resilience in GPS/GNSS-denied environments; deployment by a single operator with fully autonomous mission operation and recovery; and connectivity designed for digital battlefield integration.

"Modern conflicts have shown that success depends on a multitude of factors, such as how quickly intelligence can be collected, processed, and delivered to decision-makers. The RQ-70 is designed to meet that challenge, delivering long-range, persistent surveillance that integrates seamlessly into connected battlefield environments to provide reliable intelligence when it matters most," said Dr. Chirinjeev Kathuria, AIRO Executive Chairman.

The unveiling at Eurosatory gives customers, partners, and industry stakeholders their first chance to see the aircraft configuration firsthand, providing a clear sense of its scale, capabilities, and intended operational concept.

About AIRO Group Holdings, Inc.

AIRO Group Holdings is a next-generation aerospace and defense platform driving innovation across defense and commercial markets. Headquartered in McLean, VA, with operations in the U.S., Canada, and Denmark, AIRO combines a global reach with deep technical expertise. Through a vertically integrated model, AIRO delivers mission-critical solutions centered on its drone platforms, leveraging advanced avionics, integrated training capabilities, and embedded autonomy across systems

Forward looking statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. You can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "intends," "plans," "estimates," or "anticipates," or similar expressions which concern our strategy, plans, projections or intentions. These forward-looking statements may be included throughout this press release and include, but are not limited to, the expected timing of full-scale production of the RQ-70; AIRO's ability to leverage its existing manufacturing infrastructure and supply chain capabilities; the development, testing, scaling, production, deployment, performance and capabilities of the RQ-70; customer interest in, demand for, market acceptance of and deployment opportunities for the RQ-70 and AIRO's other drone platforms; AIRO's ability to compete across a broader set of mission requirements and grow its global defense platform; AIRO's ability to execute its strategic initiatives across U.S., NATO, and allied markets; and other statements that are not historical fact. By their nature, forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact or guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify, including those described in the section titled "Risk Factors" in AIRO's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 31, 2026, as well as other filings AIRO may make with the SEC in the future. Forward-looking statements represent AIRO's management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made. AIRO undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

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Contacts:

Investor Relations Contact

Jack Senft

AIRO Group Holdings, Inc.

InvestorRelations@theairogroup.com

Media Contact

Dan Johnson

AIRO Group Holdings, Inc.

media@theairogroup.com