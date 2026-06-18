Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2026) - Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (TSXV: MTT) (the "Company" or "Magna Terra") is pleased to announce that it has commenced its summer exploration programs at the Humber Copper-Cobalt ("Humber") and Shellbird Gold ("Shellbird") Projects, located in western Newfoundland (Figure 1). The work, part of a Phase 1 2026 exploration program, at Humber is designed to follow-up on a successful initial exploration program in 2025 that resulted in the discovery of the 2.2-kilometre Birch Zone (Figures 2, 3, and 4) as well as the identification of several high-priority combined geophysical and geochemical (copper, cobalt) targets for follow-up prospecting (Figure 5). The initial work at Shellbird will focus on prospecting and geological mapping at this recently acquired gold project.

The planned Phase 1 exploration program includes:

Humber Copper-Cobalt Project

Prospecting to extend the Birch Zone along strike where soil sampling and geophysics from 2025 suggest potential for 2.0+ kilometres of additional strike length;

1,000 soil samples to test additional 3 kilometres extent southwest of Birch Zone;

Prospecting of copper and cobalt stream sediment anomalies coincident with airborne geophysical conductors identified in 2025; and

300 stream sediment samples to complete coverage of the property in remote areas not sampled in 2025.

Shellbird Gold Project

Initial prospecting and geological mapping of the 2.33 g/t gold sample collected in 1997 (Figure 6) ; and

75 stream sediment samples to follow-up on gold grains identified in historic stream sediment sampling.

"In addition to our exploration efforts on our priority projects in northern New Brunswick that commenced two weeks ago, we are eager to initiate Phase 1 exploration activities on our priority projects within our Newfoundland portfolio. Phase 1 work at the Humber Project will focus on expanding the strike extent of the Birch Zone Cu discovery, follow-up on the regional geophysical and geochemical targets generated in 2025 and look to complete stream sediment geochemical coverage of the entire property. This systematic approach at Humber will help to further identify the scale of copper mineralization at the Birch Zone as well as identify other zones of potential copper-cobalt mineralization within the greater project area.

At Shellbird, we are eager to get our first 'boots on the ground' on the Project and follow-up on the historical rock sample results from 1997 within this very underexplored area. This early-stage opportunity, much like the Humber Project, was identified by our technical team and provides shareholders with exposure to another district-scale, low-cost land package that we will look to advance through systematic exploration. The Shellbird Gold Project is located along a mineralized trend that our team has a deep understanding of, as it lies along the projection of the regional-scale Doucer's Valley Fault Zone ("DVFZ"), which is host to the Company's Great Northern and Viking Gold Project currently under option to Gold Hunter Resources ("HUNT"). HUNT is finalizing details associated with a planned 10,000 metre drill program, set to launch in the coming weeks at the expanded Great Northern Project, As the largest shareholder of HUNT, we are excited to see drilling get underway, which will generate significant additional news flow, and is a further potential catalyst for our shareholders through 2026 into 2027."

~ Lew Lawrick, President and CEO, Magna Terra Minerals Inc.





Figure 1: A map showing the location of the Shellbird Gold Project and the adjacent Humber Copper-Cobalt Project.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

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Humber Copper-Cobalt Project Highlights

2025 discovery of 2.2 kilometres of surface copper mineralization at the Birch Zone, with potential to expand to 4.2 kilometres based on geochemistry and a further 3.0 kilometres based on underlying geophysics;

Host to regionally anomalous Cu, Co, Ag, Pb +/- Au, Mo, As, and Sb lake sediments;

Airborne geophysical conductors coincident with lake and stream sediment Cu and Co anomalies;

8+ kilometre Hughes Lake Copper-Cobalt Trend;

Analogous to the Kalahari Copper Belt, Namibia and Botswana; Central African Copper Belt, Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC); and the Kupferschiefer Belt, Poland;

Globally, these Sediment-hosted Stratiform Copper ("SSC") deposit types represent 20% of Cu production** and 60% of Co production^^;

District-scale land package now comprising 49,925 hectares ;

Located within the premier mining jurisdiction of Newfoundland and Labrador;

Year-round accessibility with road access to the majority of the Project;

First mover advantage in a previously unrecognized area of exploration potential; and

Acquired through staking - cost effective acquisition and with no underlying royalties or option payments.

Shellbird Gold Project Highlights

The Project covers a 35-kilometre extent of the regional-scale Doucer's Valley Fault Zone and associated fault splays;

Strategically positioned 30 kilometres along strike from the Great Northern Gold Project in the same geological environment known to host orogenic gold mineralization;

Historic (ca. 1997) rock grab samples* from grassroots prospecting assaying up to 2.33 g/t gold with no follow-up;

Government lake sediment samples with assays up to 9 ppb gold marking a strong regional geochemical anomaly;

Historic stream sediment samples identified 5 locations with 1 gold grain in each sample (2 pristine, 2 reshaped and 1 modified) at the southwest end of property;

Large land package comprising 30,650 hectares ;

Largely road accessible and 10 kilometres north of the town of Deer Lake; and

Located adjacent to the Magna Terra's Humber Copper-Cobalt Project providing operational efficiencies.





Figure 2: A map showing the Humber Copper-Cobalt Project with underlying geology of the Humber Arm Allochthon and location of the Birch Zone.

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Figure 3: A map showing the soil samples highlighting elevated Cu and Co with 2022 Galloper Gold Corp Cu and Co results and the Birch Zone overlying the regional geology, Humber Copper-Cobalt Project.

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Figure 4: A map showing the soil samples highlighting elevated Cu and Co with the Birch Zone overlying the Tilt Derivative Magnetic Survey, Humber Copper-Cobalt Project.

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Figure 5: A map showing stream sediment samples (Pb and Zn ppm) and interpreted cobalt-copper catchment basin target areas overlying EM conductivity, Humber Copper-Cobalt Project.

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https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11586/302001_fd2af7fd743b6a43_006full.jpg





Figure 6: A map showing the regional geology underlying the Shellbird Gold Project, gold-bearing historical rock grab samples, lake sediment samples, and stream sediment samples.

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https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11586/302001_fd2af7fd743b6a43_007full.jpg

Qualified Person and Technical Notes

This news release has been reviewed and approved by David A. Copeland, P.Geo., a non-independent consultant to the Company, and "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101 - Standard for Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

All quoted drill core and rock samples results were compiled from historic assessment and government reports obtained from the government of Newfoundland and Labrador. The Qualified Person has not completed sufficient work to validate these historic results.

* Grab samples are selective by nature and may not represent the true metal content of the mineralized zone.

**https://www.geologyforinvestors.com/sediment-hosted-stratiform-copper-deposits-the-future-of-copper-and-cobalt-mining/

^^Petavratzi, E, Gunn, G, Kresse, C. (2019). Commodity review: Cobalt. British Geological Survey.

About Magna Terra

Magna Terra Minerals Inc. is a precious and critical metals focused exploration company, headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Magna Terra is focused on acquiring and advancing its high-potential mineral projects in Atlantic Canada and Argentina while generating value for shareholders and minimizing shareholder dilution through option and joint venture partnerships where appropriate; leveraging our ability to explore, grow, and transact projects. The Company is focused on exploring our 100%-owned Humber Copper-Cobalt Project in Newfoundland and Labrador; our 100% owned Rocky Brook Gold and Critical Metals Project in the historic Bathurst Mining Camp of New Brunswick; the recently acquired Prospect Or's Dream Gold Project, and our 100%-owned Cape Spencer Gold Project in New Brunswick. In addition, the Company has optioned the Great Northern Project in Newfoundland to Gold Hunter Resources Inc. ("Gold Hunter") for total cash and share consideration of $10.075 million over a 4-year period, and currently holds an approximate 19% equity interest in Gold Hunter. The Company has also optioned the Luna Roja Project in Argentina to Lunex Metals Corp (formerly Andean Metals Corp.) for total cash and share consideration of $2.375 million over a 4-year period. Further, the Company maintains a significant exploration portfolio in the province of Santa Cruz, Argentina which includes its large 100% owned Boleadora Project, as well as several additional district scale drill ready projects available for purchase or option/joint venture.

Forward Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian legislation. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations and orientations regarding the future including, without limitation, the ability of the Company to file a report that complies with National Instrument 43-101. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, and the ability of the author of the Technical Reports to finalize same.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors include the inability of the Company to execute its proposed business plans and carry out planned future activities. Other factors may also adversely affect the future results or performance of the Company, including general economic, market or business conditions, future prices of gold, changes in the financial markets and in the demand for precious metals, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting the mineral exploration industry, and the Company's investment and operation in the mineral exploration sector, as well as the risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis and in other filings made by the Company with Canadian securities regulatory authorities under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly, are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements.

These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, unless required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in these forward-looking statements.

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Source: Magna Terra Minerals Inc.