New division to support rapidly developing secondary market in compute and memory capacity

BGC Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: BGC) ("BGC"), a leading global brokerage and financial technology company, today announced the launch of BGC Compute Infrastructure Markets ("BGC CIM"), a new division focused on the growing secondary market for compute and memory capacity.

As AI adoption accelerates, Compute and Memory have emerged as critical assets that require a transparent and efficient secondary market. Backed by BGC Group's experience as the world's largest energy broker, BGC CIM is designed to bring institutional-grade market structure to one of the fastest emerging areas of the digital economy enabling transparent price discovery, real-time risk management and more efficient execution for market participants.

BGC CIM will sit within BGC Group's Energy, Commodities and Shipping ("ECS") business and will initially focus on the over-the-counter ("OTC") market. Led by Marc Kuber and Zach Espinosa as Co-Heads, the division will provide clients with dedicated brokerage support to navigate this growing asset class.

"The secondary market for compute is quickly becoming one of the most consequential commodity markets in the world economy," said Zach Espinosa, Co-Head of BGC CIM. "As demand continues to accelerate, BGC CIM has been created to meet our clients' needs to manage their infrastructure price risk via trusted access to liquidity, market intelligence and seamless execution."

Clients of BGC CIM will also benefit from the full strength, scale and expertise of the BGC Group, including access to Fenics Market Data, BGC's leading market data business, and Lucera, its connectivity platform. Together, these capabilities are expected to support the development of a more transparent, connected and efficient marketplace for AI infrastructure.

"Compute and memory capacity have many of the characteristics of a commodity market, including supply-demand volatility, forward price risk and the need for clear pricing," said John Abularrage, Co-Chief Executive Officer of BGC Group. "As the world's leading energy broker, BGC is uniquely positioned to help clients with execution and liquidity to achieve their long-term economic objectives in the age of AI."

About BGC Group, Inc.

BGC Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: BGC) is a leading global marketplace, data, and financial technology services company for a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, energy, commodities, shipping, equities, and now includes the FMX Futures Exchange. BGC's clients are many of the world's largest banks, broker-dealers, investment banks, trading firms, hedge funds, governments, corporations, and investment firms. BGC and leading global investment banks and market-making firms have partnered to create FMX, part of the BGC Group of companies, which includes a U.S. interest rate futures exchange, spot foreign exchange platform, and the world's fastest growing U.S. cash treasuries platform. For more information about BGC, please visit www.bgcg.com

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about BGC

Statements in this document regarding BGC that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, BGC undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see BGC's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Danielle Popper

press@bgcg.com

Investor Contact:

BGCIR@bgcg.com

Business Contacts:

Marc Kuber: marc.kuber@bgcg.com

Zach Espinosa: zach.espinosa@bgcg.com