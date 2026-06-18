Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 18.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warum dieser 19M-CAD-Silber-Junior fast 1 Mio. Unzen Gold versteckt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QQRF | ISIN: CA1567881018 | Ticker-Symbol: BAI0
Tradegate
18.06.26 | 11:44
1,078 Euro
-2,53 % -0,028
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CERRADO GOLD INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CERRADO GOLD INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0941,12215:09
1,0781,13212:34
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.06.2026 12:06 Uhr
23 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cerrado Gold Inc: Cerrado Gold Announces Successful Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

  • All matters presented for shareholder approval were overwhelmingly approved

TORONTO, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerrado Gold Inc. [TSX.V: CERT][OTCQX:CRDOF] ("Cerrado" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders ("Meeting"), all matters presented to shareholders were overwhelmingly approved. Details of the voting results are set out below.

Meeting Voting Results

A total of 21,228,165 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 15.675% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares of the Company. All matters presented for shareholder approval at the Meeting were duly authorized and approved as follows.

Election of Directors

The shareholders elected each of the nominees listed in the Company's Management Proxy Circular. Details of the voting results are as follows:

NameVotes For- Votes Withheld-
Mark Brennan10,952,40899.17491,2720.826
Maria Virginia Anzola10,638,22096.329405,4613.671
Christopher Jones11,036,78999.9386,8910.062
Kurt Menchen11,036,28999.9337,3910.067
Rui Santos11,015,50899.74528,1720.255
Robert Sellars11,036,28999.9337,3910.067

Appointment of Auditor

McGovern Hurley LLP was appointed auditor of the Corporation and the directors of the Corporation were authorized to fix the auditor's remuneration. Details of the voting results are as follows:

Total Votes- of Votes Cast
Votes For21,226,37399.992
Votes Withheld1,7910.008

Options Issuance

The Company also announces that it has issued 100,000 options to a consultant under its amended and restated omnibus incentive plan. The options have an exercise price of $1.79, will vest immediately and expire in two years.

About Cerrado

Cerrado Gold is a Toronto-based gold production, development, and exploration company. The Company is the 100% owner of the producing Minera Don Nicolás and Las Calandrias mine in Santa Cruz province, Argentina. In Portugal, the Company holds an 80% interest in the highly prospective Lagoa Salgada VMS project through its position in Redcorp - Empreendimentos Mineiros, Lda. In Canada, Cerrado Gold is developing its 100% owned Mont Sorcier Iron project located outside of Chibougamou, Quebec.

In Argentina, Cerrado is maximizing asset value at its Minera Don Nicolas ("MDN") operation through continued operational optimization and is growing production through its operations at the Las Calandrias heap leach project. An extensive campaign of exploration is ongoing to further unlock potential resources in our highly prospective land package in the heart of the Deseado Masiff.

In Portugal, Cerrado is focused on the development and exploration of the highly prospective Lagoa Salgada VMS project located on the prolific Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal. The Lagoa Salgada project is a high-grade polymetallic project, demonstrating a typical mineralization endowment of zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, and gold. Extensive exploration upside potential lies both near deposit and at prospective step-out targets across the large 7,209-hectare property concession. Located just 80km from Lisbon and surrounded by existing infrastructure, Lagoa Salgada offers a low-cost entry to a significant development and exploration opportunity, already showing its mineable scale and cash flow generation potential.

In Canada, Cerrado holds a 100% interest in the Mont Sorcier high-purity, high-grade DRI Iron Ore project, which has the potential to produce a premium iron ore concentrate over a long mine life at low operating costs and low capital intensity. Furthermore, its high-grade and high-purity product facilitates the migration of steel producers from blast furnaces to electric arc furnaces, contributing to the decarbonization of the industry and the achievement of sustainable development goals.

For more information about Cerrado, please visit our website at: www.cerradogold.com.

Mark Brennan
CEO and Chairman

Mike McAllister
Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel: +1-647-805-5662
mmcallister@cerradogold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.