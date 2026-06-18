A.I.S. Resources Limited: A.I.S. Resources Announces Final Assay Results from New Brunswick Projects

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A.I.S. Resources Limited (TSXV: AIS, OTC-Pink: AISSF, FRA: 5YH) ("A.I.S." or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has received the overlimit assay results from its New Brunswick projects. The Company resubmitted 23 grab and chip rock samples to Actlabs, as these samples exceeded upper detection limits for copper, gold, silver, and antimony when the Company submitted 38 grab and chip rock samples for preliminary analysis. This sampling was carried out as part of the Company's due diligence to confirm historical results as well as to find new prospects.

The samples returned anomalous values in copper, molybdenum, nickel, cobalt, lead, iron, zinc, silver, gold, rhenium and other pathfinder elements. The results support the Company's interpretation that the project areas contain multiple styles of mineralization that warrant continued systematic exploration, including prospecting, geological mapping, geochemical sampling, geophysical interpretation, and target generation.

Assay Highlights:

Overall copper grades are in the range of 3.5 parts per million (ppm) to 32,800 ppm 3.28 percent (%) Cu with eight samples returned over 1% Cu.

with eight samples returned over 1% Cu. Overall gold grades are in the range of less than (<) 5 parts per billion (ppb) to 33.8 ppm (g/t). Two Little Lepreau prospect samples returned gold values of 33.8 and 9.97 g/t Au respectively.

Silver (Ag) results are in the range of 0.02 ppm to 314 ppm Ag, with four samples over 100 ppm Ag (one sample from the Prince of Wales and three from the Little Lepreau prospects).

to with four samples over 100 ppm Ag (one sample from the Prince of Wales and three from the Little Lepreau prospects). Antimony (Sb) results are in the range of 2 ppm to 9,600 ppm Sb, with six samples over 500 ppm Sb (one sample from the Prince of Wales, four from the Little Lepreau, and one from Scott Falls Dam prospect).

with six samples over 500 ppm Sb (one sample from the Prince of Wales, four from the Little Lepreau, and one from Scott Falls Dam prospect). Molybdenum (Mo) results are in the range of 0.91 ppm to 3070 ppm , with three samples from the Little Lepreau prospect showing higher Mo concentration.

, with three samples from the Little Lepreau prospect showing higher Mo concentration. Rhenium (Re) results are in the range of less than (<) 0.005 ppm to 5.23 ppm

Cobalt (Co) results are in the range of 1.3 ppm to 1180 ppm



The samples reported herein are grab and chip rock samples collected from selected outcrops, mineralized exposures, and historical prospect areas. Grab samples are selective in nature and are not necessarily representative of average grade or mineralization across the properties. Chip samples may not represent true widths unless specifically stated, and true widths of mineralization are currently unknown.

A.I.S. CEO, Marc Enright-Morin said, "The overlimit assay results have exceeded our expectations and represent an important milestone in advancing our New Brunswick projects. These results provide further evidence of a highly mineralized system and reinforce our belief in the district-scale potential of the properties. Although exploration is still in the early stages and results remain selective, the data supports accelerating our technical work programs to generate and prioritize high-quality targets for follow-up exploration."

Favourable geology: The Company's current exploration model considers the properties prospective for IOCG-style, intrusive-related, magmatic copper-gold and structurally controlled copper-silver-gold mineralization. Further work is required to confirm the nature, controls, continuity, and economic significance of the mineralization.

Encouraging assays: The Company considers these overlimit results encouraging, as they demonstrate multi-element mineralization across several target areas. The combination of higher surface mineralization with historical exploration data supports the Company's interpretation that the project area contains multiple styles of mineralization that warrant systematic follow-up exploration.

Next steps: The current ground prospecting, geological mapping and sampling program is progressing well, and new batches of samples are being delivered to the laboratories for analysis on regular basis. The results will be announced as available and data processed. The results combined with historical and current geophysical survey data will be used to develop the upcoming drill program for which a local driller has already been contracted.

Sample Preparation, Analysis and QA/QC

Rock samples were submitted to Activation Laboratories Ltd. ("Actlabs") for preparation and analysis. Sample preparation was completed at Actlabs' Fredericton, New Brunswick facility, and prepared pulps were forwarded to Actlabs' Ancaster, Ontario laboratory for geochemical analysis. Gold was analyzed by fire assay and Gravity (FA-GRA) with atomic absorption finish. Multi-element analysis was completed using total digestion with ICP-MS and/or ICP-OES finish, as reported by Actlabs. The laboratory's internal quality-control program included the use of certified reference materials, blanks and laboratory control samples. The Company and its Qualified Person are reviewing the laboratory QA/QC data and final certificates, including pending overlimit analyses, prior to final interpretation of the dataset. Actlabs is independent of the Company.

Geological Setting and History:

Southern New Brunswick represents a prospective and underexplored mineral exploration jurisdiction, with a long history of mineral occurrences and past-producing deposits associated with complex Appalachian geology, including volcanic, sedimentary, intrusive and structurally controlled settings. The region hosts favourable geological environments for copper, gold, silver, lead, zinc, antimony, cobalt, nickel and other critical minerals, with mineralization commonly associated with fault zones, volcanic and sedimentary contacts, intrusive-related systems, skarn-style alteration, and structurally controlled vein and breccia systems. A.I.S. Resources considers southern New Brunswick to offer strong exploration potential due to its combination of historical showings, accessible infrastructure, road access, proximity to tidewater and industrial services, and the opportunity to apply modern exploration methods, including detailed geological mapping, geochemistry, airborne geophysics and targeted follow-up sampling. The Company believes its New Brunswick property portfolio provides a platform to evaluate multiple mineralized trends and advance high-priority copper-gold and critical-mineral targets in a mining-friendly Canadian jurisdiction. A.I.S. cautions that the Project is at an early stage of exploration. No mineral resource has been defined, and there has been insufficient work completed by A.I.S. to verify the scale, continuity, grade or economic significance of the reported mineralization.

About the Saint John Project

The Saint John Project is considered prospective for IOCG-style mineralization based on regional geological setting and the Company's current exploration model. The Property remains at an early stage of exploration, and further work is required to determine whether IOCG-style mineralization is present on the Property. The IOCG exploration targets provide strategic exposure to gold, silver (precious metals), copper (energy transition metal), antimony, and rhenium (critical minerals) as shown in the historical sampling data.

About the Pocologan Project

The Pocologan Project is an early-stage copper-gold-silver exploration project located in New Brunswick, Canada. The project is interpreted by the Company to have potential for iron oxide copper-gold ("IOCG") or magmatic copper-gold style mineralization, as well as structurally controlled copper-silver-gold targets. Vendor compilation materials identify several target areas, including the Pennfield Station-Pocologan River and Red Head Harbour areas, where historical surface prospecting reportedly outlined copper, gold, and silver mineralization associated with gabbroic, granodioritic, altered, and sheared host rocks. The project covers approximately 21.5 square kilometres in southern New Brunswick, an established Canadian mining jurisdiction. The project area benefits from favourable infrastructure, including proximity to highways, rail, power, the deep-water port facilities at Saint John, and a skilled regional workforce.

About the Frenchmans Creek Project:

The Frenchmans Creek project is an early-stage, district-scale copper-gold-silver exploration project focused on IOCG/magmatic copper-gold, and structurally controlled copper-silver-gold targets. Vendor compilation materials identify several target areas, where surface prospecting has outlined copper, gold and silver mineralization associated with gabbroic, granodioritic and altered/sheared host rocks. The project remains at an early exploration stage, and requires systematic verification, mapping, sampling and geophysical work before any conclusions can be made regarding continuity or economic potential.

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Afzaal Pirzada, P.Geo., V.P. of Exploration, who is a Qualified Person under the definitions established by National Instrument 43-101. Reported sample results are selective in nature and should not be considered representative of the average grade or true width of mineralization on the project.

About A.I.S. Resources Limited

A.I.S. Resources Limited is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. The company focuses on natural resource opportunities, aiming to unlock value by acquiring early-stage projects and providing the necessary technical and financial support to develop them. A.I.S. is guided by a seasoned team of engineers, geologists and finance professionals with a proven record of success in capital markets.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

A.I.S. Resources Limited

Marc Enright-Morin, CEO

Corporate Contact

For further information, please contact:

Marc Enright-Morin, CEO

T: +1-778-892-5455

E: marc@aisresources.com

Website: www.aisresources.com

ADVISORY: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligations to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.